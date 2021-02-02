A former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student belatedly reported on assaults occurring at Harper Hall, according to UNL Police Department Daily Crime & Fire log.
John Backer, police operations captain for UNLPD, said in an email that, on Jan. 23, the student reported multiple instances of sexual assault in previous years from a former intimate partner while living at Harper Hall. The case is still open, according to the crime log.
From Nov. 26, 2020 to Jan. 23, 2021, trespassing was the most frequently reported crime with 10 reports. Driving with a suspended license and stolen bikes followed with six reports. Possession of narcotics and not reportable hit and run accidents followed with five reports.
On Jan. 15 at the UNL Children’s Center, a report was made of a child biting another child, according to the crime log. Backer said the parents wished to have UNLPD document their child being bitten by another child. Child neglect and criminal activity is not suspected, according to Backer.
Four UNL students were observed trespassing into an abandoned fraternity, Sigma Nu, with a fence around it on Dec. 20, according to Backer. Backer said one of the students ran away when contacted by officers but stopped running after a short pursuit.
Three of the students were cited and released for trespassing and one was cited and released for trespassing and refusing to comply with orders of police, according to Backer.
On Jan. 21, a UNL staff member reported two non-affiliate juveniles jumped a fence to skateboard at a construction lot on UNL property, according to Backer. Backer said the juveniles were informed of the consequences of continued trespassing.
The two individuals were issued a UNL Trespass Policy Letter and were able to leave the lot, according to the crime log.
On Dec. 4, two UNL students reported concerning behavior within their department at Othmer Hall, according to the crime log. Backer said it was a non-criminal case that UNLPD officers provided assistance with safety planning for the two students reporting the administrative and academic concerns. This case is closed, according to the crime log.
A UNL student reported a belated disturbance on Jan. 20 at The Village, according to the crime log. Backer said the student reported someone had possibly entered their residence hall room without their knowledge. The case is still being investigated, according to Backer.
A UNL staff member reported a possible intentional flooding at the Nebraska Union on Jan. 12, according to the crime log. Sink faucets were left on and the drain was plugged in a lower level bathroom of the Nebraska Union, which caused the sink to overflow with water, according to Backer.
Carpet damage was suspected to be the only loss at $200, according to Backer. UNLPD officers were unable to determine a person responsible, so the case is inactive, according to Backer.
There was a miscommunication between a former construction employee, their former employer and UNL affiliates that resulted in a call to UNLPD, according to the crime log. It occurred on Jan. 14 and was reported on Jan. 18. A former construction company employee was found inside a sorority house in which they were working to retrieve tools without first obtaining permission, according to Backer.
There was no criminal activity, but documentation of the situation was requested, according to Backer.
On Jan. 23, Phi Gamma Delta was contacted by UNLPD officers for having a large party, according to the crime log. Backer said no citations have been issued. The case is still open, according to the crime log.
Backer said a UNL staff member reported a verbal disagreement on Jan. 17 between a student and a non-affiliate in a dating relationship at The Village. Backer said UNLPD officers mediated the situation and it was a non-criminal case.