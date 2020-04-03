The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department saw a decrease in the number of incidents reported due to concerns related to the coronavirus that resulted in many students moving out of the dorms.
John Backer, police operations captain for UNLPD, said most of the decrease in overall crime happened right after the majority of students moved off campus. Crime decreased by 28% or from 25 reports the week of March 8 to 18 reports the week of March 15.
Overall, there were 134 incidents reported to UNLPD in March 2019. In March 2020, this number was 92, a decrease of 31%, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime & Fire Log. Alcohol-related crimes decreased by 67% from 30 reports in March 2019 to 10 reports in March 2020, and Backer said this is also potentially due to the decrease of students on campus.
Backer said even though there are fewer students on campus, UNLPD officers are still patrolling and keeping the recent health measures issued for Lancaster County in mind.
“Similar to what you’ve probably seen from other law enforcement agencies, strict enforcement using criminal violations is not going to be our first option,” he said. “We’re going to try to educate … why those directed health measures are in place and why it’s important that people abide by them.”
Before the announcement on March 12 to transition to remote learning at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, UNLPD responded to 50 incidents on campus. After the announcement, UNLPD responded to 42 incidents on campus.
On March 13, UNLPD received a third-hand report of a potential sexual misconduct occurring on campus, according to the crime log. Backer said a third-hand report is someone who did not directly witness the crime but heard about it after in some manner like a conversation.
The victim decided not to proceed with a criminal investigation, but Backer said the victim is proceeding with a Title IX investigation. The person responsible has been identified, and he said UNLPD still investigated in case the victim decides to proceed with a criminal investigation in the future.
UNLPD received a report on March 12 of a UNL staff member sustaining an injury from a dog bite in Sandoz Hall, according to the crime log. The staff member had boarded an elevator with a UNL student and their dog that was approved to be in the residence hall, and Backer said the small space could have contributed to the dog’s protective nature. The dog was current on all vaccinations and there were no charges due to how cooperative the parties involved were, according to Backer.
UNL police officers contacted a UNL student on March 8 who had a warrant for failing to appear in court and was found to have a false ID, according to the crime log. The student was sent to the Lancaster County Jail, and Backer said the student had failed to appear for an original charge of possessing a false ID.