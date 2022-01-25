Although many students were off campus throughout winter break at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, terroristic threats, concealed weapons, vandalism and other crimes continued both on and off campus.
During a traffic stop at N 16th Street and Vine Street on Jan. 15, officers located a knife in the vehicle, according to Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of the UNL Police Department. Aidan O’Brien, a 19-year-old student, was cited for carrying a concealed weapon. A passenger in the vehicle, Samuel Hunter Davis Paupore, an 18-year-old student, was cited for possession of marijuana one ounce or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 12, Justin Wagoner, a 22-year-old non-affiliate, was arrested for felony terroristic threats at the Nebraska Union when he started acting erratically and holding a knife to his neck, according to Fehringer.
Individuals reported on Dec. 2 that inappropriate messages were left on a white board at Eastside Suites, Fehringer said. Lynden Noe Caravantes-Hernandez and James Jackson, both 18-year-old students, were cited for disturbing the peace.
A vehicle struck a light pole outside of Nebraska Union and the light pole was then reported stolen on Dec. 7, according to Fehringer and UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log. Gabriel Clark, a 21-year-old student, was cited for theft by unlawful taking.
On Dec. 10, six individuals, one student and five non-affiliates, were trespassing at Sigma Nu fraternity, Fehringer said. James Wickless, a 20-year-old student, and Mikaella Hawkins, 18, Garrison Potadle, 19, Andrew Walton, 18, Dylan Chatt, 18, and Lake Reikofski, 20, for second degree criminal trespass.
A report was made on Dec. 9 about a social media fraud at Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, which involved threats that if an individual did not send money, compromising photos that had been shared would be shown, Fehringer said. This case is ongoing.
A vehicle was stolen on Dec. 15 at Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity, Fehringer said. The vehicle was recovered in Omaha and Antonio Jones, a 22-year-old non-affiliate, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property.
A trash can was damaged at the 14th and Avery Parking Garage, which was reported on Dec. 2, according to Fehringer. Trevin Pettigrew, a 20-year-old student, was cited for vandalism.
Some time between Jan. 5-11, a large quantity of video games was stolen from Adele Coryell Hall Learning Commons, Fehringer said. This case is still open.