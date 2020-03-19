Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Foggy this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.