On the afternoon of April 20, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd that happened nearly a year prior.
As millions tuned in to watch a verdict that would have massive implications for police reform and social justice across the country, the nation listened to the reactions of public figures and looked for a way forward.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln was no exception, as Chancellor Ronnie Green sent an email to all students, faculty and staff with his reaction minutes after the judge read the verdict.
Green’s email said while the verdict gives some measure of justice, it does not solve the pain minority communities are feeling.
“For too many and for too long, calls for justice have gone unanswered while race-based violence and systemic racism continues,” Green’s email said.
Green acknowledged the impact Chauvin’s violence and the subsequent trial had on the UNL community, and he encouraged students to come together and have meaningful dialogues about how the nation might be able to improve.
Green’s email pointed to several resources for community engagement and mental health, including Dish It Up, the Chancellor’s Diversity Commissions and Counseling and Psychological Services, among others.
“At UNL, we have made a commitment to change and are continually framing our journey toward anti-racism and racial equity,” Green said. “While this work will take time, it will call for each of us, wherever we find ourselves in this journey, to commit to genuinely listening, learning and taking meaningful steps toward a more just and equitable society.”
Charlie Foster, director of the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services, said the verdict was just, but there are still negatives surrounding the case itself.
The pain of the Floyd family, she said, cannot be undone by a verdict in this case.
“There’s not much that’s happy about this.” she said. “They lost a son, they lost a father, they lost a friend.”
She was relieved and even a little surprised to see the guilty verdict, she said, even though she believes the evidence of the case was overwhelmingly against Chauvin.
“That almost suggests that there is an expectation in place that marginalized groups will not get justice,” she said.
But the cultural moment sparked by Floyd’s murder has sent profound shockwaves across the country, Foster said, and avenues for change have presented themselves.
The nation is beginning to take a look at the troubling racial biases that have plagued it since its founding, she said, and President Joe Biden’s administration is interested in having this conversation.
Foster encouraged students who are affected by the 24 hour news coverage of police shootings, particularly graphic videos of the violence itself, to reach out to CAPS and get help coping with those emotions.
Association of Students of the University of Nebraska President Batool Ibrahim said when she saw the verdict, she celebrated for the Floyd family, but she knows there are many things that still need to change.
Ibrahim said the police shooting and death of 16-year-old Ma’Kiah Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, which happened shortly after Chauvin's verdict, sheds light on how much work still needs to be done to combat racial injustices in America.
The issue also goes deeper than criminal justice, she said. Students in every field of study at UNL need to consider how they can combat racial justice in the systems they are part of.
“It’s not just the criminal justice system,” Ibrahim said. “It’s in every single aspect of our life.”
As UNL’s student body president, she said she hopes to challenge students to discuss and dismantle barriers and have difficult conversations that can lead to change.
“There’s still so much to be done,” she said, “and so much work that hasn’t even begun.”