Breaking News Sig 2020
Art by Andrea Atkinson

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be closed again on Tuesday, due to inclement weather.

For the second day of the Spring 2021 semester, classes and events are canceled, and all university offices and clinics will be closed. However, various saliva-based COVID-19 testing sites will be open at 1 p.m. Despite the weather, some events may not be canceled. Students are encouraged to check the Winter Weather Closedown Information page for more information.

news@dailynebraskan.com

Tags