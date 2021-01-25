The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be closed again on Tuesday, due to inclement weather.
UNL will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 due to inclement weather. All scheduled classes/events are canceled and all offices/clinics will be closed.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) January 26, 2021
Students should check Canvas for individual class and assignment updates. Visit https://t.co/NIrCD2kBf5 for more info.
For the second day of the Spring 2021 semester, classes and events are canceled, and all university offices and clinics will be closed. However, various saliva-based COVID-19 testing sites will be open at 1 p.m. Despite the weather, some events may not be canceled. Students are encouraged to check the Winter Weather Closedown Information page for more information.