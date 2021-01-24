The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be closed on Monday, due to the weather.
UNL will be closed on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 due to inclement weather. All classes/events are canceled and all offices/clinics will be closed.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) January 25, 2021
Students should check Canvas for individual class and assignment updates. Visit https://t.co/NIrCD2kBf5 for more info.
Classes and events are canceled, and all offices and clinics are closed. However, some operations may not be cancelled, so students can check the Winter Weather Closedown Information page for further information.
COVID-19 salvia-based testing sites will be closed on Monday, but appointments can be rescheduled for Tuesday. There is enough capacity for students to reschedule for Tuesday, and any student with a test scheduled for Monday should have received an email notifying them to reschedule, according to Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer.
The University Health Center will be open by appointment for COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who are experiencing symptoms.
This story was updated at 9:43 p.m. to include information about testing capacity and rescheduling for COVID-19 testing.