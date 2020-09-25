University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green presented Dan Shattil, The Daily Nebraskan general manager emeritus, with a grant to support a permanent display of The Daily Nebraskan Hall of Fame.
The Wisherd Award for Research, Scholarly and Creative Activities Grant, offered by the UNL Emeriti and Retirees Association, was presented to Shattil at a webinar on Thursday, Sept. 24 via Zoom.
Green said the display will serve as a reminder of each inductee’s dedication to the publication and university, as well as provide inspiration for current staffers.
“Recognizing the inductees in a permanent display will illustrate some of the university’s history by highlighting how The Daily Nebraskan’s reporting affected the campus, and how its staff, over time, impacted society after graduation,” Green said.
The money from the grant will be put toward a permanent Hall of Fame display located in the Nebraska Union, Shattil said. This will serve to acknowledge the work that the staff of The Daily Nebraskan has and continues to do, he said.
“It’s to give recognition to the tremendous staff that we’ve had in our 120 years of putting out The Daily Nebraskan,” Shattil said.
Although Shattil retired last year after 37 years as general manager, he has continued volunteer work for The Daily Nebraskan, including helping start the Hall of Fame last year. The first batch of inductees was also announced last year, with five in total.
The Hall of Fame has several different categories of awards for nominees to recognize the different ways former staff members have contributed either to The Daily Nebraskan or their career fields.
“The awards are set up to highlight the achievements of not only the staff while they were working on the paper, but what they have accomplished since they graduated from the university,” Shattil said.
While the technicalities of the display are not yet concrete, a multimedia display using a TV located on the first floor of the union, by the entrance, is in consideration, Shattil said.
“Hopefully, it will give role models to the current staff, who generally aren’t aware of the people that have gone before them,” Shattil said.