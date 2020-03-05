All University of Nebraska-Lincoln sponsored international travel for the Spring 2020 semester has been canceled, according to a statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green Thursday.
While there are currently no known cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside of those being treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Green said there are pragmatic steps the university can take to protect the UNL community. Listed in his statement is advice on travel, hosting international visitors, personal protection and how to stay informed moving forward.
University of Nebraska policy previously restricted travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. All students currently studying abroad in other countries are allowed to stay, as long as the country remains below a level 3 Centers for Disease Control Travel Health Notice.
UNL has yet to decide on cancelations for summer study abroad trips. There is still no formal restriction on university-related travel for faculty or staff.
With spring break approaching in the coming weeks, Green urges students, staff and faculty to consider the risks of travel.
Green asked that any members of the campus community hosting international visitors notify the International Student and Scholar Office. Depending on what country they’re from, he said these visitors may need to check in with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Moving forward, Green said it is the university’s goal to be transparent and provide all necessary information. He said university leadership has put together a COVID-19 Task Force to consult with public health officials, NU, UNMC and others. Additionally, they have created www.unl.edu/covid19 to provide information and updates to the campus community.
“I want to stress that we are committed to the safety of our campus community and our greater community and to taking any necessary steps in a thoughtful and timely manner,” Green said in the statement. “As this situation continues to unfold, we ask our students, faculty and staff to demonstrate support and compassion as this potentially impacts us all and could happen to anyone.”
This article was modified at 8:06 p.m. on March 5, 2020, to clarify that the university-sponsored travel that has been canceled is international, not domestic.