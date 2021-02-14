All in-person University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday due to severe cold temperatures.
Due to severe cold temps, all in-person UNL classes are canceled Mon. 2/15 & Tues. 2/16. All online & remote classes will proceed as normal. Students should check Canvas for course updates. Personnel are expected to work—either on campus or from home—as normal.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) February 14, 2021
All online and remote classes will continue as scheduled, and personnel are expected to work on campus or at home as usual, according to the tweet.
UNL students are advised to check Canvas for updates on their courses.
COVID-19 testing will be offered on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Health Center, but all other testing programs will be closed. However, all testing programs are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.
Chancellor Ronnie Green’s State of Our University Address will air live on Monday at 2 p.m. as scheduled.
Students can check for closings on other operations like student services, sporting events, performances and intercampus transportation on the Winter Weather Closedown Information page.