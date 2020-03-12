In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln cancelled all classes March 16-20 and will move classes online following spring break through the remainder of the semester.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said faculty are advised to use the next two weeks to prepare before moving all classes online. Campus and housing will remain open, but students are encouraged to return home. However, students will still be supported in residence halls.
Additionally, UNL cancelled all domestic and international university-sponsored travel through the remainder of the semester effective today. Summer abroad trips will be suspended through June 30, with following trips to be evaluated at a later date.
Beginning March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely and advising will also be done online.
Flexible leave for university employees will be announced in the coming days, according to Green.
Green said the COVID-19 Task Force website will be continually updated to keep the campus community informed.
“Thank you for your continued patience as we lead through the tremendous amount of change occurring as a result of this global pandemic,” Green said in the statement. “With our incredible faculty, staff and students –– I know we can shine through this.”