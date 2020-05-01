Facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will stay closed through May 31 except for designated personnel, according to a statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green.
The announcement extends the closure by one week from May 4 to May 11. Between May 11 and the end of the month, the university will slowly ease some restrictions until June 1, according to the statement.
Some restrictions will be eased for research and creative activities. Individuals who believe it is critical they have access to their office, labs, studios or research facilities between May 11 and the end of the month should reach out to their supervisors and request additional access, according to the statement. All non-designated campus personnel will continue working remotely through May.
All university-sponsored domestic and international travel will also be prohibited through June 30, according to the statement. UNL employees who wish to travel within Nebraska are advised to speak with their supervisor prior to traveling and continue to practice caution while traveling.
Green said a “Forward to Fall” subgroup will be created under the COVID-19 task force to determine how UNL can be successful in its commitment to holding classes in the fall.
The group will be led by Bob Wilhelm, vice chancellor for research and economic development, and Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education, and will focus on safety and culture, academic programming, student experience, research, housing, operations and other areas, according to the statement.
“With months, instead of days, to plan, I am confident we can tap the ingenuity of our UNL community (and the insights of our colleagues at UNMC) to safely return to campus and deliver on our academic research and engagement missions,” Green said in the statement.
Green said he would communicate further about UNL’s future response in the weeks ahead, which will be guided by local health conditions and be adjusted if more restrictions become necessary.
“As we approach the final week of this historic semester, I want to express my incredible pride in how this community has rallied to lead through the unprecedented levels of change brought quickly by COVID-19,” Green said in the statement. “Your innovation, grit and ‘can do’ spirit are truly inspiring.”