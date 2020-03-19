The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Campus Recreation will close all its locations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a UNL Campus Rec email, the Outdoor Adventures Center will close its doors at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and the Campus Recreation Center and Recreation & Wellness Center will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22 until further notice.
Locker rental and memberships will pause starting on Monday, March 23, according to the email. Students are advised to empty out their rented lockers before the scheduled closing times, as there will be no entry while the buildings are closed.
Classes such as group fitness, wellness and nutrition education and personal training are cancelled during this time and can be refunded. Massage therapy services will also be unavailable.