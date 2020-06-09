The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Campus Recreation Center, Recreation & Wellness Center and Outdoor Adventures Center are reopening on June 15 with new hours and modes of operation.
The campus rec center email said members should stay home if they are feeling ill or have any COVID-19 related symptoms, like coughing or running a fever. The email said the campus rec center’s staff is required to wear masks and recommends that members wear masks as well for entering and exiting although it isn’t required during a member’s workout.
The new hours of operation for the campus rec center are 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. For the Recreation & Wellness Center, the new hours are 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. For the Outdoor Adventures Center, the new hours are Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The email said members should bring their NU ID card, a water bottle, a towel and other equipment they may need during their workout since towel checkout and equipment rentals won’t be available.
Some of the amenities that are still available are cardio zones, personal training, badminton and strength and conditioning spaces. However, for group fitness classes, the email said that class size is restricted and members are required to pre-register for classes. Also, the email said massage therapy requires everyone to wear a mask during an appointment, and there’s a limited number of appointments available to book online.
Besides towel checkout and equipment rentals, some of the other amenities that aren’t available are guest passes, showering or use of saunas, the swimming pool and in-person wellness and nutrition education.