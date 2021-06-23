Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in an email today that vaccinated students will be eligible to be entered to receive a grand prize of one year’s worth of tuition and fees.
Students who are fully vaccinated can voluntarily register their vaccination card starting next week for the chance to win prizes. The deadline to register a vaccination card for the prizes is Aug. 15. While the university does not require vaccinations, Green said in the email he encouraged getting vaccinated.
Five randomly selected in-state students will receive a cash prize of one year’s worth of tuition and fees, according to Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director. Faculty and staff who register their vaccination information can win a trip to Ireland in August 2022 with Green and his wife for the Nebraska and Northwestern football game.
Other smaller prizes include $250 worth of Husker gear, a semester pass to rock climb at the Outdoor Adventures Center or a smart watch.
The university linked to a list of what vaccines are accepted by the World Health Organization and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for international students who may have different vaccine options than in the U.S.
COVID-19 testing will also continue in the fall semester. Students who do not register a vaccination or do not have another exemption will be required to continue weekly saliva-based COVID-19 testing. The Safer Community App will be used like it was in the spring semester for all students to have building access.
“Again, I recognize the threat of COVID-19 may feel far away in these summer months,” Green said in the email. “But we are not yet out of the woods. If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19, I would highly encourage you to do so now.”