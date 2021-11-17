The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity released the UNL Commitment to Action Toward Its Journey in an email to the university community Wednesday.
The email, written by Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker, outlines the steps the university will take to improve racial equity and remove racism from the campus community.
“We emphasize that racism is often structural and embedded into systems,” the email reads. “It is important to make this distinction as we strive to transform our culture and institution into an institution where anti-racism is part of our goal to be a place where every person and every interaction not only matters but results in equitable outcomes.”
This Commitment to Action includes five themes that all action steps fall under. The themes include:
Advancing diversity and inclusion across the institution
Positioning academic excellence and learning through diversity
Promoting community, sense of belonging and mattering
Building and sustaining anti-racist infrastructure and accountability
Acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on communities who are under-resourced or racially minoritized
Each theme has specific actions to better combat the problems university leaders have heard from the community, with timelines denoting each step and how long they’re expected to take to finish. This breakdown includes whether the initiatives are new and not yet started, initiated, in-progress or completed.
The Journey team formed in June 2020 shortly after the murder of George Floyd. In addressing a need for reexamining UNL’s place in combating racial injustices, Green appointed six co-leaders — Lory J. Dance, Kwame Dawes, Anna W. Shavers, Kara Mitchell Viesca, Sergio C. Wals and Colette Yellow Robe — to advise himself and Barker on next steps.
The co-leaders have released a few statements standing in solidarity with Asian Americans Pacific Islander communities, responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and criticizing a University of Nebraska Board of Regents proposed resolution against critical race theory. However, the action plan is the Journey team’s first major detailing of how UNL will address these themes.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to share their contributions and ideas for any action or theme here.
“This is not a one and done plan,” Barker and Green write. “We recognize that too often in the past, eloquent words have been spoken or great plans announced — to far too little results. As we said last year, now must be different.“
Advancing diversity and inclusion across the institution
In the first theme, the university states it heard students feel there is a lack of representation of people of color in student, faculty and staff positions and therefore would like to see more programs, strategies and support to attract and retain individuals from underrepresented communities.
This means the university will: be more open about attendance, provide more and equal opportunities to these new and diverse students, increase outreach efforts and find funding to support students on campus in new and current groups.
University leaders will also review hiring and retention policies, facilitate workshops for hiring staff should be held, emphasize the implementation of UNL’s core responsibilities more and include all departments, including Nebraska Athletics, in all inclusion or recruiting effort plans.
Positioning excellence and learning through diversity
When it comes to research and funding towards diverse research, or research for racial and ethnic studies, the conclusion seemed to be a consensus of needing more opportunity and funding to conduct research for racial matters. Green identified seven grand challenges earlier this year as part of the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan, which includes anti-racism and racial equity.
The university also plans to offer classes on racial bias and how to be anti-racist, revise ACE 9 courses and provide greater support for the Institute for Ethnic Studies. Supporting the Institute for Ethnic Studies will provide a roadmap to a new Asian American Studies Program and new bachelors programs for African American, Native American and Hispanic American Studies.
Promoting community, sense of belonging and mattering
According to the university, communities of color feel a lack of community and welcomeness and there is uncertainty as to what it means for UNL to be anti-racist.
UNL’s plan is to create better plans for handling issues that could come up on campus dealing with race. There will be efforts to build environments embracing diverse conversations, learning and cultural differences. UNL would also like to encourage and support local Black businesses and youth in the community and strengthen relationships with the UNL Police Department and Lincoln Police Department to ensure people of color are treated fairly in all instances.
Building and sustaining anti-racist infrastructure and accountability
There is a lack of representation of racial, cultural and indigenous perspectives in university structures and its history, according to the action plan. The university also states there is a need for more information on policing policies and partnerships with other law enforcement agencies.
To address these concerns, UNL will develop a commitment and central communication hub focused on anti-racism and racial equity. It will provide information, leadership communications, updates, anti-racism and racial equity definitions and resources progress on efforts and opportunities for university feedback and input.
UNL will also reevaluate university-wide committees, councils and commissions to ensure there is representation and perspectives from administrative units, leadership groups and stakeholder groups. The Chancellor's Commission on the Status of People of Color and the Council on Inclusive Excellence and Diversity will be charged with working with the Journey co-leaders to advance anti-racism at UNL and monitor these efforts.
The university will also formalize an institutional land acknowledgement and establish a History and Place Task Force to review UNL’s history to enhance racially marginalized groups and to recognize the school's commitment to inclusive excellence.
Finally, this theme includes work to improve engagement with police and public safety. This includes open dialogues with UNLPD on a variety of topics and reviews of public safety, among other improvements.
Acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on communities who are under-resourced or racially minoritized
As the world continues to work its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the university acknowledges there must be information on how the pandemic disproportionality impacted communities of color, which has not yet been released.
UNL will ensure data points for racially minoritized groups on COVID-19 are incorporated into ongoing research efforts, tied in part to another grand challenge of health equity, and review whether university response measures were equitable in implementation and offered protections for faculty, staff and students from racially minoritized backgrounds.
Should new variants of COVID-19 arise, the university will factor in any disproportionate impacts of the variants on racially minoritized groups into response efforts.
In their email, Green and Barker assure the campus community they will continue to take steps and action to foster an environment that works to support the success of underrepresented communities.
“The Commitment to Action is part of that overall effort; one we are absolutely committed to continue and one for which we know you will continue to hold us accountable,” Green and Barker said.