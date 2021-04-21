Most current University of Nebraska-Lincoln students were able to walk past the Broyhill Fountain north of the Nebraska Union, touch the foot of Archie the mammoth and stand in the shadow of Memorial Stadium before deciding to become a Husker.
Now, many new students have only been able to interact with admissions digitally, forcing them to make a life changing decision without actually ever touring their new home or meeting face-to-face with UNL staff.
The UNL Office of Admissions and New Student Enrollment staff have worked throughout the year to make the process as normal and helpful as possible for prospective students, according to Director of Admissions Abby Freeman and NSE Director Jennifer Brost.
Freeman says because in-person campus visits have been scaled back and opportunities to connect with students face-to-face have been limited, the admissions office has faced more challenges in its work than most years, and many of those challenges will continue into next fall.
“It’s been quite the journey,” Freeman said. “And I think we will continue to see evolution even in this next cycle.”
The department has had to work hard to keep application rates high, Freeman said. While they have shored up numbers domestically since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been difficult to find avenues of recruitment and visa opportunities for international students.
In a typical year, UNL receives as many as 20,000 undergraduate applications, Freeman said. She declined to say how many applications UNL has received for the 2021-22 academic year thus far because she believes it is too early to be able to tell what the final numbers will be, but she is hopeful that this year’s admissions will reach those targets by next fall.
Another hurdle for the department has been deciding whether or not to admit prospective students, as many were unable to take standardized tests like the ACT and SAT that typically aid in the selection process. While UNL began accepting applications without a test score before the pandemic, Freeman said the lack of those scores has added a degree of difficulty to selections.
With scaled back admissions events like college fairs and campus visits, she said it’s been difficult to give students a full college selection experience.
However, UNL has been the first school in the Big Ten Conference to resume in-person campus visits, Freeman said, and has even presented to other Big Ten universities on how they can resume in-person admissions safely next year.
While prospective students have many questions about what life at UNL looks like during the pandemic, she said current students working for admissions are able to provide answers.
“We work to speak as authentically as we can to the student experiences that we know of or put the students in front of them,” Freeman said.
But the concerns haven’t ended for prospective students once they have been admitted to UNL. While online options will remain for students, Brost said they will now be able to visit campus, take tours, and speak face-to-face with staff as they acclimate to UNL, and she anticipates that the majority of the incoming class will do so.
For the 2020-21 academic year Brost said students completed online modules and had a one-hour meeting with their advisors to prepare for the semester. Still, she said that process is not perfect.
“I don’t think anything can replace in-person,” she said.
The continuation of in-person enrollment next fall will allow the process to slowly return to normal, and prospective students will have the added comfort of visiting their future alma mater before classes begin.
“I think any student would say they feel more comfortable transitioning to this campus when they've been to this campus,” Brost said.