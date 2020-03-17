As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prepares for remote learning beginning March 30, students received an update from campus administration Tuesday night, including an extension to withdraw from classes, information for student internet access and guidance for students in undergraduate research or internships.
In the statement from the Executive Vice Chancellor Office, students were notified that they now have until April 24 to withdraw from a course. Students are encouraged to consult with an academic adviser or financial aid counselor before making decisions, as withdrawal may impact progress toward degree completion.
Students who do not have adequate internet connection are also advised to contact their local Nebraska Extension Office. Charter Communications is offering free Spectrum Wi-Fi for 60 days to students impacted by the change to online courses, and installation fees will be waived for new student households, according to the statement.
Undergraduate research students should contact their faculty research mentors to determine if the research can be continued remotely, and student interns should follow the in-person or remote work guidelines provided by their interning site, according to the statement. Students wishing to end their internship may be subject to the consequences of their organization.
If enrolled in an academic credit course for an internship, students must continue to meet the requirements, but the deadline to withdraw from an internship for credit was also extended to April 24, according to the statement.
Priority registration for the Fall 2020 semester is now moved back a week to April 6 to give students more time to meet with their academic advisers and adjust to the remote learning environment, according to the statement. Individual priority times will be reassigned in MyRED, and students should check their account during spring break for their new registration time.
With the change to remote learning, the Fifteenth Week, “Dead Week,” Policy is suspended for this semester after consultation with ASUN leadership, according to the statement. The policy exists to give students time to prepare for finals, but instructors are now able to use the week for learning to accommodate a shortened schedule.
Instructors are still expected to give time to prepare for finals, according to the statement, and are expected to have updated syllabi in Canvas by 5 p.m. on March 29.
Students wishing to return rented textbooks for a refund at the end of the semester are able to print a free return shipping label and mail their books to the University Bookstore, according to the statement. The shipping labels can be found in students’ MyRED accounts.