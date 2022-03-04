As the blasts of gunfire and bombs ring in the ears of Ukrainian citizens, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students of Middle Eastern descent originating from families with transgenerational war trauma reflect on the terrorizing memories their family members have endured and their long-lasting, painful effects on subsequent generations.
According to Psychology Today, transgenerational trauma is a psychological effect that carries trauma from one generation to another. This is likely due to unresolved issues that occur with trauma, including depression, anxiety and negative coping mechanisms that contribute to the continuation of certain patterns and attitudes in a bloodline.
In a study conducted by Michigan State University, the Middle Eastern regions that have experienced warfare and political instability showed elevated rates of mental illness, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder, that have been exacerbated by lack of awareness on the subject, limited mental health services and stigmatization.
Ritsa Giannakas, a sophomore economics and political science double major, said her parents encountered tremendous instability in their respective countries growing up, and she is affected by the impacts of their trauma.
Her father is from Greece, she said, where the Greek junta dictatorship reigned for years in the ’60s, leaving people in despair and economic vulnerability. Her mother was raised in southern Lebanon in the ’70s, in the heart of a bloody civil war that lasted 15 years.
“My mom grew up with humble beginnings, having experienced the civil war and witnessing violence first hand, including incredibly traumatic incidents such as being sniped at in a car when she was 11 years old,” Giannakas said.
Giannakas said that her mother still vividly reminisces on these moments as the country continues to deal with conflicts with Israeli forces and lack of basic resources. Despite the cruel conditions that challenged her parents in their childhood, she said they have shown great resilience.
“It’s amazing, frankly, that my mom, you would think she came from the most normal life with how well-adjusted she is, as if her childhood wasn’t filled with chaos and horror and seeing dead bodies at a young age,” Giannakas said.
Kadeja Al-Kanass, a senior international business and psychology double major, is also a student of Middle Eastern descent who has seen how her parents have been influenced by living in war-torn zones of Iraq.
“My parents came here two days before I was born, and my dad endured a lot of trauma around this time,” Al-Kanass said.
During this period, Al Kanass said her parents were taken as refugees into Saudi Arabia in inhumane conditions. In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Al-Kanass said her mother recently spoke to her about the trauma she experienced in Iraq.
“She was talking about how this gives her flashbacks, because it still happens to her family members,” Al-Kanass said. “At night, they would be scared when the alarms would go off because they didn’t know where the missile would drop. A lot of times, it would drop in the middle of your house and it would bury you.”
Although both students expressed that their parents had traumatic experiences, they said seeking mental services was not an option they considered, as it remains a taboo subject in both cultures. Giannakas said that a strong stigma persists in Middle Eastern cultures due to concerns of social status and being branded as deranged.
Giannakas said her mother was unable to understand her mental health struggles and feelings of hopelessness in life for a long time because she lived in a time where people were desperately fighting to live.
“It’s like Maslow's hierarchy of needs. When your brain is in survival mode, you don’t have time to think about self-actualization or purpose,” Giannakas said. “They had anxiety because they could be bombed at any moment. I have anxiety for reasons I have no idea about. When they thought about death, it was a daily occurrence that could happen to any of them at any moment. When you have a million of those things to think about, everything else, like mental health, sort of ceases.”
Al-Kanass added that many people adopt a survival mindset even after escaping war because of the trauma of having to find food, shelter and money. Depression and anxiety aren’t recognized as illnesses that need to be treated, but rather dealt through prayer and seeking God.
Giannakas and Al-Kanass both mentioned seeing traits in their parents that have been triggered from war. For instance, Giannakas said her mother often panics when the gas tanks of cars approach empty. She said normally people wouldn’t take note of this immediately, but her mother does so because she lived in a country where access to fuel was limited during wartime. Al Kanass said her parents face the issue of not being able to properly process their emotions of anger and sadness.
“As a result of that trauma, they don’t trust people a lot. Because of that, every time I made a friend, even in middle school, they would say ‘this isn’t a real friend. You shouldn’t get close to them’,” Al Kanass said.
Although Al-Kanass understands the gravity of mental health illnesses, she said she hasn’t personally sought out any psychological services due to her upbringing in a household where addressing mental health was an individualistic idea.
“With me, it's more of an internal struggle,” Al-Kanass said. “Even if I thought, ‘Ok, let’s try this,’ I would never have the courage to actually apply. It’s also difficult because the people providing these psychological services don’t look like me, don’t have the same experiences as me or come from the same backgrounds, so it’s hard to even explain things to them. They can’t relate to me.”
Giannakas said she does attend therapy, and open conversations within her family have been mutually alleviating. Both Giannakas and Al-Kanass said deep discussions on serious matters such as race have given their parents the opportunities to speak on their past experiences. They see opening dialogue within families as the stepping stone towards addressing mental health struggles in Middle Eastern communities.
“Anything that isn’t worked out is going to manifest itself. You have to acknowledge and work through the trauma if you don’t want to repeat this cycle,” Giannakas said.