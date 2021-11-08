The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced the return to random COVID-19 mitigation testing for unvaccinated individuals.
According to a recent announcement, as a result of the growing vaccination rates and limited on-campus spread of COVID-19, the university will return to random testing of students, faculty and staff who are not part of the voluntary vaccine registry. As of right now, individuals who are not part of the registry are required to test weekly.
“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we consulted with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in the development of this policy,” Leslie Reed, a public affairs director of the Office of University Communication said. “We believe it will keep our campus safe.”
Starting Nov. 11, every Thursday random individuals will be chosen and notified via email or Safer Community app to get additional saliva-based testing between Sunday and Wednesday of the next week.
Anyone fully vaccinated will not have to get additional testing, and anyone who decides to get vaccinated can submit their vaccine status and avoid further testing. According to the announcement and the vaccine registry, nearly 80% of UNL’s population are vaccinated.
The announcement says, starting Nov. 14, testing centers will be open as followed:
Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union:
Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fridays 8-11 a.m.
East Memorial Stadium (drive-up testing):
Wednesdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sundays, 2-5 p.m.
The announcement also states testing centers will have special hours during holiday breaks. The hours include:
Nov. 24 ‒ Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union, 8-11 a.m.; East Memorial Stadium, 6-11 a.m.
Nov. 25-27 ‒ On-campus testing is closed
Dec. 23 ‒ Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union, 8-11 a.m.
Dec. 24 - Jan. 1 ‒ all testing is closed
“Based on past experiences, we believe our testing stations are open ample hours for students to be tested, including 12 hours on Wednesday, and sessions on Fridays and Sundays so that results can be received before weekend activities or the start of a new week,” Reed said.
The university announcement also encourages students to get tested before going home for breaks to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.