The internal search for the new executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is underway, with hopes of a new executive vice chancellor by Jan. 1.
Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development Bob Wilhelm will serve as the interim executive vice chancellor effective Saturday, Nov. 20, filling the shoes of resigning Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Spiller. Spiller announced her planned resignation on Oct. 11 due to family reasons.
The timeline of hiring a new executive vice chancellor will have the search committee review applications after the deadline closes on Nov. 19, according to EVC search committee Co-Chair Sherri Jones, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences. Campus presentations will occur in December with a new executive vice chancellor appointed by January.
Students will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the candidates, which is expected to occur in December, according to Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer.
“There will be a public presentation and town hall opportunity for the entire campus faculty, staff and students,” Jones said. “There will likely be other opportunities for the campus community to engage with the candidates.”
The search team is led by co-chairs Jones and UNL Faculty Senate President Steve Kolbe, an associate professor in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. Along with Jones and Kolbe, eight other individuals will be a part of the committee.
The search committee will find a candidate that the chancellor would like to see in the position that can handle the level of administrative experience expected for such a position, Jones said.
The job summary for the position outlines how the EVC is the academic leader for the campus and promotes academic excellence “across all parameters.” The new EVC will also play a major role in the university’s 25-year vision and N2025 Strategic Plan.
Goals of the agenda that are specifically outlined in the job description include: increasing enrollment, growing research expenditures, enhancing student retention and graduation rates, increasing the number of tenured and tenure-track faculty and increasing the number of faculty receiving national recognition and awards for their research and creative endeavors.
Applications for the position will continue to be collected through Friday, Nov. 19.