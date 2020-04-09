University Housing ordered a shelter-in-place for the remaining University of Nebraska-Lincoln students on campus.
In accordance with the stay-at-home directive University of Nebraska President Ted Carter issued on Tuesday, all residents are directed to not leave their rooms for anything other than outdoor exercise, food or other essential goods or services, such as medicine. Additionally,
Dining Services will move to a daily meal pick-up for students with meal plans April 10, according to an email sent to residents.
Students can access the Red Cloud Room in the Willa Cather Dining Center with their NCard between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily to pick up lunch, dinner and snacks. Herbie’s Markets at Knoll and Cather will remain open for breakfast and snack items, although it’s advised that grocery trips should only be for essential needs.
Residents are allowed to be outside as much as they want, as long as they are practicing safe social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet apart. But residents are encouraged to do as much work or interaction as they can online. Residence Life and campus partners will soon provide information to help students connect virtually.
The University Health Center will remain open, as it is designated as a necessary service. Residents with COVID-19 symptoms should call UHC immediately.
Gatherings of 10 or more people are strictly prohibited on campus. Students are encouraged to wear face masks if they leave their room and wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds using soap and water.
Any student who fails to comply with these and other university-mandated directions may be subject to discipline. Students with questions on these and other directions were told to contact their resident assistant or director.