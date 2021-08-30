As students prepare to pay their tuition and fees for the upcoming semester in September, they will notice a slight increase in their student fees for the 2021-22 academic year.
University Program and Facilities Fees — a significant portion of fees students pay each semester — will be increased by $14 per student per semester for the academic year. UPFF is the portion of money students pay for various programs and services, including the University Health Center, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, Campus Recreation and other student resources.
“In many respects, the fees are like a property tax in a community,” Josh Overocker, associate vice chancellor for student affairs, said.
The fees support programs that are provided to students but not funded by state tuition dollars.
Fee users who receive UPFF money are broken into two different groups: Fund A and Fund B. Fund A users are student organizations, like ASUN and The Daily Nebraskan, and Fund B users are university-administered programs, like the Nebraska Unions and health center.
The users go to ASUN’s Committee for Fee Allocations to request funding for the upcoming year. The CFA is a student board with oversight from Overocker that makes UPFF funding recommendations to ASUN annually. Once CFA has made its decision, it goes to the senate for a full vote.
During student elections, Fund A fees are also put up for a vote by students.
Fund A fees are ultimately approved by Chancellor Ronnie Green following ASUN’s recommendations, while the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approve Fund B fees each summer.
This year, those fees have increased, for students taking seven or more credit hours, to $631 per semester. Students taking between one and six hours instead pay $519 per semester.
Overocker said while it may seem concerning to students as to why their fees are increasing, the increase is due to a smaller amount of fee payers than in previous years.
“We do a three-year average of the total number of students who paid the fee and use that basically as the denominator in a formula to determine what the fee needs to be in order to generate that much revenue in the budget,” he said.
The increased fees are to help provide the necessary money to fund users for the fiscal year.
There were a few fee users who asked for more money for this fiscal year, including Campus Recreation and the unions, but the main reason for that was mandatory pay increases required to give employees, Overocker said.
But even with that increase, some users still did not ask for as much money as they could have to help cover those increases.
“[Campus Recreation’s] total cost increase was almost $150,000,” Overocker said. “They asked for $100,000 more this year.”
CFA Chair Brent Lucke said he understands the increase of student fees can add to an already large amount of college expenses, but he’s hopeful it will add benefits for students.
“Hopefully those services, which those 14 additional dollars is going towards, which across the whole campus is a lot of money, will hopefully do a lot of good for keeping those facilities in good shape, keeping opportunities open for employment for students,” he said.
This coming year, Lucke said he hopes to continue to improve the allocation process within ASUN through new technology and new ideas in his first year as chair. If students have any ideas, he said he would be more than happy to hear them.
Revitalize, which was the student election group the majority of current ASUN senators were part of, ran on fair fees and transparency during its spring campaign.
The campaign was focused on the ideas that the only entity they serve is the student body. ASUN representatives have encouraged students to come to them with questions, concerns and ideas, which Lucke said is true for CFA as well.
If students have questions or comments about the allocation process and the fee process in general, Lucke encouraged them to reach out.
“I want to make sure we do our best to set an example within the wishes of the student body for campus administration and the other powers that be,” he said.