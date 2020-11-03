Last updated: Nov. 4, 5 p.m.
The 2020 election will have large impacts on the United States depending on which political party ends up with control of Congress or the presidency.
As the night unfolds, The Daily Nebraskan will use projected results from Associated Press, CNN and Fox News to track how many seats each party controls in Congress and, if results are available at the end of the night, the status of the presidential race.
Because each source will calculate results and make projections differently, The Daily Nebraskan will update the results once all three have come to the same projection.