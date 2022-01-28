Tiny critters may be lurking in the cracks and crevices of your bedroom as Lincoln has crawled into Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, coming in at No. 50. Although some of the largest cities in the nation, such as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, are unrivaled for the top spots, Omaha (No. 27) and Lincoln have managed to make it on the list.
Orkin, a pest control incorporation, used data from metropolitan areas where they performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021.
Kait Chapman, a Nebraska Extension educator, said the growing diverse population in Lincoln, especially at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along with people constantly traveling has led to a higher spread of bed bugs. They can be found in mattresses and furniture, but they can also spread to various places in a home.
In North America, there are two common ectoparasites in households: bed bugs and bat bugs. Although bat bugs typically feed on bats, Chapman said they can be seen in residential areas.
Chapman said that these pests feed on human blood typically, but they can also take their blood meal from other animals in the house. Bites can vary in size and lead to an uncomfortable itching and inflammation. However, these insects are not known to spread disease, according to Medical News Today.
Chapman provided some tips for prevention of carrying bed bugs while traveling. She recommends doing a quick 5-10 minute inspection of any new place a person is staying in.
“If you’re at a hotel, pull back the sheets, look at the mattress,” Chapman said. “They’re excellent hitchhikers, so instead of immediately throwing your suitcase on the bed, put your suitcase on a hard surface, like the bathtub, before checking the bed.”
Kyle Koch, a UNL insect diagnostician Nebraska Extension educator, recommends inspecting the hot spots of the room with a flashlight. Even if it means unhooking the headboard to assess, he said it’s better to be on the safe side.
For students returning from traveling, Koch recommends they immediately put clothes and bags into the drier. Heat, at about 122 degrees Fahrenheit, is effective in killing all life stages of the bug and driers will heat up beyond 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Usually what I recommend is centered around prevention, because once they are there, our options are limited. They hide in the smallest of cracks,” Koch said. “They need about the width of a credit card; a very small sliver of space. So you have to be cautious.”
Koch said there are a few ways to mitigate a bed bug infestation if students come across or find the fecal stains of a bed bug. He said collecting it in a plastic bag for identification and documentation is important. In addition, students should report it to the residence hall office, or if a student is living off-campus, they need to report it to their landlords to receive treatment for the issue.
Both Koch and Chapman emphasized that bed bugs aren’t tied to hygiene. Koch said bed bug issues often go unreported because people feel ashamed and concerned of the societal view on these parasitic insects.
“Don’t panic. They can happen to anyone,” Chapman said. “There’s this negative stigma that you’re not clean. The fact of the matter is bed bugs don’t care about what neighborhood you’re in or what income level you're in.”