Fast forward to 2069: The Wick Alumni Center staff will open a time capsule concealing bricks, signed t-shirts, water bottles, a Valentino's pizza box and other pieces of memorabilia that encompass what it means to be a Husker today.
Kirstin Wilder, the senior director of communications at the Nebraska Alumni Center, came up with the idea for the time capsule, which will be opened when the University of Nebraska-Lincoln celebrates its 200th anniversary. It also encapsulates the current state of Husker sports, with a football signed by Husker football coach Scott Frost and a volleyball signed by Husker volleyball coach John Cook.
“I hope that this time capsule will offer a glimpse into what the university looked like today,” she said.
The capsule will be housed in the Wick Alumni Center until it’s time to open it. The alumni center will join one of at least two other places that are currently home to unopened time capsules, including the Scott Engineering Center and Memorial Stadium.
Other artifacts in the capsule include letters and objects from different deans of all colleges on campus and some personal items from those involved in the formation of the time capsule. Wilder said the most emotional piece she put into the time capsule was a letter to her daughters, who are currently in middle school.
On top of the time capsule will lie a note written by Wilder that will tell the future executive director of the alumni center when the capsule should be opened and why the artifacts inside were selected.
UNL alumnus Jim Schmucker said his niece Shelley Zaborowski, executive director of the Nebraska Alumni Association, asked him to construct this time capsule. He said he was honored and viewed it as a way he could give back as a lifetime member of the Nebraska Alumni Association.
Schmucker said he constructed the time capsule using wood from his family farm in southeast Nebraska with the goal of having the time capsule home grown in Nebraska. Schmucker also put a brass plate on the bottom of the capsule as a “maker’s mark” to show that he made and donated it.
Schmucker said he hopes that the time capsule will be seen as a monument to the university’s mission.
“It would be nice to see the people of 2069 as recognizing that the university is live and growing,” he said.
For Schmucker, the capsule is a way to honor and remember the university’s past.
“You don’t always look back at where you came from,” he said. “The purpose of the time capsule is to show people 50 years from now what the university was doing, as well as programs that they were involved in.”