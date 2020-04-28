After District 2 regent Howard Hawks chose not to defend his 18-year post on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, three Nebraskans are running to replace him.
Candidates include Jack Stark, a psychologist who worked with Nebraska football in the 1990s, Mike Kennedy, an attorney who has served on the Millard Public Schools board for 18 years, and Viv Ewing, who has experience managing nonprofits and has received three degrees from the NU system, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Per the most recent state accountability and disclosure report, Stark has received $129,850 in cash contributions, while Kennedy has received $31,936 and Ewing $8,480.
If Ewing were to be elected, she would become the first black regent in the NU system. Ewing told the World-Herald her platform is primarily focused on accessible education and affordable tuition.
Kennedy told the World-Herald his platform contains concerns about the regents setting priorities about budget issues and making sure budget cuts won’t negatively affect classes.
Stark’s experience as a psychologist has shaped his platform to make mental health a top priority on NU campuses, according to the World-Herald.