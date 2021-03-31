The honors course The Science of You is now required for first-year honors students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to help them understand themselves.
Because of the popularity the class had last year, it is now a requirement in the honors program. The Science of You is a weekly class with 18 sections this semester, 14 of which are in-person and four are online. The class takes a look at things like nutrition, social media and family through 10 different modules.
One of the teachers of the class, Maria Benes, Center for Transformative Teaching honors associate and political science graduate student, thinks this course is vital for students.
“When students come to UNL, a lot of times in the transition from high school to college they don’t always have someone looking out for their well-being. The idea is that through this class, we can look at the whole person,” Benes said.
According to Benes, the class is discussion-based and students get out what they put in. The class talks about personal experiences and how those experiences shaped them as a person. The students often learn from each other and their undergraduate learning assistants.
“We just discussed loss, grief and transition,” Benes said. “After listening to each other, students shared how they will adjust their transitions from loss. ” Benes said.
Hannah-Kate Kinney, sophomore broadcasting and advertising and public relations double major, attends the class in-person.
“I love the class. It is super interactive and I have learned a lot about myself that I didn’t know before,” Kinney said in an email.
The goal of the class is to have students become a better version of themselves and a more empathetic and understanding person, according to Benes.
“Throughout some of these topics, students have come forward in their assignments and have admitted to problems,” Benes said. “Some have admitted to eating disorders and mental health issues, so we can sometimes make sure students get the help they need if they are struggling,”
According to Kinney, the class pushes students out of their comfort zone, but in the best way possible.
“My favorite part of the class so far was the grief section. Students really opened up in their written assignments in things they were struggling with and were very vulnerable,” Benes said. “This freshman class is going through a hard time starting college in the middle of a pandemic and we had some really good discussions on group trauma.”
At the end of the semester, students are assigned a final project of coming up with their own module on a topic of their choice, according to Benes.
“The students learn from each other more than anything. Having them express their feeling towards the class and allowing them to create their own module is a great way we tweak the class for future reference,” Benes said.
Benes said she hopes that the university will do more classes like this one for students besides the ones in the honors program.
“I think it is really helpful to have discussions around general student well-being, beyond just grades in the classroom,” Benes said.
Benes said she is grateful to be teaching a class like this.
“It has been really rewarding to give them tools to be able to handle some of these hard topics and how to navigate through them,” Benes said. “I think the students benefit a lot from these modules and even I learn something every time we have class.”