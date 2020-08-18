In the plaza next to The Mill Coffee and Bistro and the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, a small crowd gathered Tuesday morning to learn the name of The Scarlet Hotel, a new hotel that has partnered with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Scarlet Hotel, a new six-story, 154-room Marriott Tribute hotel, will open July 2021. The hotel is housed on the Nebraska Innovation Campus, and students within the College of Education and Human Sciences who are part of the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program will be able to work at and gain experience needed for their future careers through hands-on learning at the hotel.
Chancellor Ronnie Green expressed his excitement in partnering with different organizations such as Tetrad Property Group and Goldenrod Companies to bring the hotel to life.
“This is not only an exciting partnership because of what you’re going to hear and what this hotel is going to be like, but also because it is an academic partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” he said.
The hotel, Green said, will be a living, learning laboratory for students in the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program to enhance their ability to go into the hospitality industry in the future.
Sherri Jones, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, said giving students real world experiences is important, and the hotel will help provide those experiences.
“You can’t get more real world learning than learning and honing your knowledge and skills in this new hotel,” she said. “A space where our faculty, staff and students will be in the midst of the daily work and hotel experience.”
Sydney Long, a senior hospitality, restaurant, and tourism management and marketing double major, said the hotel will impact all students within the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program.
“It will provide them with practical knowledge and professionalism, which will help them in their future careers,” she said. “Our classroom and learning facilities will be enhanced and allow for better student interaction and classroom engagement.”
Long said the hotel will provide a customer service-oriented mindset and expand the growth of the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program.
“I hope that this hotel not only provides the opportunity to train, but is one of the many investments, projects and innovations that attract and keep talent within our community,” she said. “As a young professional, I would love to work in a hotel like this someday, to give back to this university, this city and the state of Nebraska.”
Zach Wiegert, managing principal of Goldenrod Companies, said the hotel is designed to create a technologically advanced environment where guests can experience what it’s like to be in Nebraska for a day through the hotel’s food, atmosphere and hospitality style.
“Most of us here today live here, so we know what it's like to be from the state of Nebraska,” he said. “But many people who travel to this destination don’t know that feeling.”
Each room in the hotel will be named after a different Nebraskan, according to Clint! Runge, the managing director for Archrival. All names will be chosen through a nomination from on the hotel’s website, but nominations will last only for a couple of weeks.
Nominations can be for any Nebraskan living or deceased, including self-nominations, friends and family members, and if selected, the nominee or their family will get a complimentary two- night stay at the hotel when it opens, according to Runge.
Nominees must be at least 21 years old and applicants must have a personal connection with the nominee, according to the website.
“Tell us about how your grandfather paved the way, your mom who did something nobody else was willing to do or a remarkable friend who thought bigger than themselves, or that first grade teacher who changed a lot of lives,” he said. “It's a super cool honor that will be able to tell their story inside the rooms.”
Runge said the hotel will capture the essence of Nebraska in a way no other hotel in the state has before.
“Our lobby mixes the smartest people in the world with its kindest, and each will stay here, dreaming of how to make things better,” he said. “This is the essence of our brand, where you’ll see technology, you’ll feel human, you’ll see a global hotel, you’ll feel Nebraska.”