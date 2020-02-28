The Big Event has been trying new ways to recruit more volunteers and bring more awareness to their event and organization in order to meet their 3,000 volunteer goal.
The Big Event is an organization dedicated to giving back to the Lincoln community. Kali Hansen, Big Event co-chair, said the organization sent a few members for the first time to the Mayor’s Neighborhood Roundtable in an attempt to send more volunteers to local organizations and increase the amount of organizations they’re helping.
The group has also put up fliers on bulletin boards around campus and in off-campus areas like restaurants and coffee shops. To gain more volunteers, Hansen said they’ve also contacted most recognized student organizations on campus by emailing their presidents to ask for their members to volunteer.
Hansen and co-chair Sebit Gatluak said these improvements are meant to spread the word of The Big Event and increase the number of volunteers. Additionally, Hansen and Gatluak said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and The Big Event are determined to receive the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification,which shows evidence of UNL’s attempt to broaden engagement in the community.
“Volunteering is always a fruitful experience for people,” Gatluak said. “People bond because of the teamwork and the fact that you’re all seeing the people that you’re impacting. It’s always a really great experience.”
Hansen and Gatluak said the methods so far have helped to spread the word of the organization to more people on campus and in the community and they’re hoping by continuing these methods that there will be a major increase in volunteers soon.
To help volunteers, Hansen said that the UNL and The Big Event started to use a new platform for registration last year called GivePulse.
Hansen and Gatluak said the new site for registration is accommodating and helpful for whoever wants to register. Gatluak said it’s also more hands-on for volunteers since they’re now able to pick where they volunteer and at what organization.
“In the past we assigned people to sites, but we really wanted to give students the choice of where to go if they had a preference,” Hansen said.
Although The Big Event has already made new improvements, Hansen and Gatluak said they’re still working to improve the organization for the students involved and the Lincoln community.
Gatluak said they reached 500 volunteers on Wednesday and registration ends March 13.
The people The Big Event helps are always appreciative of the volunteers, Hansen and Gatluak said. Hansen said they receive some of the sweetest thank you cards every year and it makes all the hard work they put in worth it.
“When you go ahead and go to that person’s home, they’re always so happy to see those volunteers and so appreciative of their presence,” Gatluak said. “Year after year I’ll hear the volunteers talk forever about the people they helped and how great it made them feel.”
Overall, Hansen and Gatluak said the Big Event is to say “thank you” to Lincoln. Hansen said it’s a way for students to truly show that they care about what Lincoln has done for the university.
“There’s so much support from the Lincoln community as a whole and it’s only right for us to give that back in the day in April,” Gatluak said. “To help the citizens of Lincoln is a great way to show that thanks.”