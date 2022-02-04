Terrence Floyd, who became an activist after the police killing of his brother, George Floyd, in May 2020, spoke at the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union on Thursday challenging a crowd to carry out his brother’s legacy through action and activism.
Students, staff and faculty lined up from the doorway of the Centennial Room to the Swanson Auditorium for the hour-long conversation moderated by Chris Graves, an assistant professor at the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, and Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor for inclusive student excellence. The talk was programmed by University Program Council Nebraska.
Floyd began by recounting his “unbreakable” relationship with his brother. For much of their lives, the two brothers were estranged — Terrence grew up in New York, George in Texas. They spoke over the phone several times, according to Floyd, but they only met once in 2016 through a cousin’s intervention.
“It took me 30-plus years to finally lay eyes on, hug my brother,” Floyd said. “In four, five years, these people took him away from me.”
Floyd recalled seeing the video of his brother’s murder across mass media, and Floyd said that while he was frustrated at first to see his brother’s death broadcasted, seeing it over and over caused his perspective to change.
“When someone passes away, and they leave a voicemail, … you call their phone just to hear their voicemail,” Floyd said. “Seeing that video, that was my way of hearing his voice.”
Floyd said that though he was reluctant to join the protests over his brother’s death, he was “destined” to become an activist.
“I thought about Eric Garner, and I thought about Sean Bell, and I thought about— there’s a whole list of people,” Floyd said. “I said to myself, ‘If I don’t do this, my silence is violence.
“I’m glad I made that decision,” he added.
Since becoming an activist, Floyd founded We Are Floyd, a New York City-based nonprofit supporting local communities, businesses and minorities. Floyd said he has partnered with both an organization that serves ex-convicts reintegrating into society, as well as with the New York Police Department.
“If I want to make this world a better place, I can’t hold grudges,” Floyd said. “I can’t hate.”
According to UPC Nebraska organizer Taylor Washburn, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, 150 students, staff or faculty had reserved a seat the morning of Floyd’s conversation with Graves and Foster. For much of the evening, the crowd remained silent; Floyd turned the microphone to the audience more than once for a response to his own questions.
Nia Johnson, a sophomore broadcasting major and member of Afrikan People’s Union, said that apart from its motivational impact, the hour-long conversation touched on a personal vein.
“Although it’s important for, just like, everyone to hear what he had to say, it’s something that impacted us, because in what we saw, what everybody saw, I’m sure a lot of Black students could actually see themselves in a similar position because that’s our identity as well,” Johnson said.
Collin Bonnie, a sophomore criminology and criminal justice major, said he found out about the event through a poster in the Union.
“I thought what he said was great,” Bonnie said. “The ending was really inspiring: love, patience, unity; I think he just hit it home with that.”
Moving forward, Bonnie said he would be more open to people’s experiences.
Breanna Armstrong, a junior sociology major, said the talk made her more sure of minoring in racial justice, equity and inclusion.
“I really want to work for a nonprofit some time,” Armstrong said. “I feel like, with the minor that I picked up too, what he said really pushed me to move in that direction.”
In a closing remark, Terrence Floyd quoted the words of his brother, encouraging all those listening to continue their work.
“Keep it pushing,” Floyd said. “Don’t let people’s words stop you. Don’t let what people think of you stop you.”