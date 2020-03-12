All students studying abroad in European countries this semester that the Center for Disease Control pose as a risk to safety and security due to COVID-19 must return to the United States by Sunday evening.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln policy prohibits university-sponsored travel to locations classified as level three travel warnings by the CDC.
In an email to students studying in Berlin, Germany, Marnie Nelson, the associate director of Education Abroad, said students should make plans now to depart by Sunday evening at the latest and work with staff in their host countries to coordinate timely departures.
“Your health and safety are our highest priorities, so please prepare yourself mentally for a departure from your host country,” Nelson said in the email.
When students and faculty return from European, travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their health and practice social distancing, according to the CDC.
On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump issued a travel restriction from Europe to begin on Friday night, but the restriction does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.