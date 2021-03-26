“Zoom fatigue” is plaguing many during this pandemic, according to Psychiatric Times. It is a state of tiredness, worry and burnout associated with the extensive use of virtual platforms, and students across the nation are suffering from it. The Daily Nebraskan asked students about their thoughts on Zoom classes to see if they're experiencing this issue.
The following questions were included:
Do you like Zoom classes right now or do you prefer having in-person classes?
Have you had any effects on your mental health from attending Zoom classes daily?
Have you experienced any physical repercussions?
Do you think Zoom classes would still be great to use even after the pandemic?
Brian Mork, freshman architectural studies major
Do you like Zoom classes right now or do you prefer having in-person classes?
“Especially with architecture, I’m really not a fan of Zoom. I lose a lot of opportunities to learn about the project iteration process and work with more ideas and see what other ideas my classmates have.”
Have you had any effects on your mental health from attending Zoom classes daily?
“I haven’t had any severe effects, but there definitely has been an effect on everyone. Staring at a screen for hours is probably not the best thing for our overall health.”
Have you experienced any physical repercussions?
“Along with getting headaches, I definitely think there’s less activity because I don’t have to move from class to class. The lack of movement just makes me tired and exhausted.”
McCaylee Dempcy, freshman mechanical engineering major
Do you like Zoom classes right now or do you prefer having in-person classes?
“It helps me manage my time more because I don’t have to spend time walking around from class to class, but on the days I have in-person classes, I’m more productive and feel more energized.”
Delice Isimbi, sophomore integrated science student
Do you like Zoom classes right now or do you prefer having in-person classes?
“I don’t mind my Zoom classes, but there’s more benefits to in-person classes. You feel more connected to students and professors when you’re in in-person classes.”
Amelia Stoner, sophomore political science major
Have you had any effects on your mental health from attending Zoom classes daily?
“I get headaches and burnt out faster. It’s also easy for me to get distracted because I could just get on my phone during classes.”
Do you think Zoom classes would still be great to use even after the pandemic?
“I think it would be convenient to use for some cases, but not for classes. I think if we’re paying this much to go to a university, then we should be in person. You get more experience that way, especially connecting with your professors.”
Abby Rojas, freshman business administration major
Do you like Zoom classes right now or do you prefer having in-person classes?
“I haven’t had the opportunity to experience an in-person class here, but I miss being able to meet new classmates and create friendships.”
Have you had any effects on your mental health from attending Zoom classes daily?
“It’s harder to get your day started because you’re not obligated to go to class. It’s easy to fall off track when you’re just turning on your computer. You have to keep up your motivation more this year.”
Danny Askar, sophomore marketing major
Have you experienced any physical repercussions?
“I think I get more back aches and I’ve had some neck problems. We’re just sitting in our chairs all day, so people aren’t forced to go out and walk and get some movement.”
Laylaway Thoe, junior criminology and criminal justice major
Do you like Zoom classes right now or do you prefer having in-person classes?
“I just learn better when I’m present and actively listening to the professor.”
Do you think Zoom classes would still be great to use even after the pandemic?
“I think Zoom can be great especially for classes that fill up quickly. Zoom could be offered in addition to in-person so that more students can be in a class they want to be in.”