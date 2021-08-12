When the University of Nebraska Board of Regents considers a resolution against critical race theory Friday, Batool Ibrahim will be the only person of color to cast a vote.
Elected in March as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Association of Students of the University of Nebraska president and student regent, being the sole person of color is not uncommon from her time at UNL, but she and many other members of the community remain steadfast in their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion no matter the resolution’s outcome.
“I’ve told people my whole time here at UNL that I always walk into rooms and I’m always the only Black person, but this is a topic that is specifically going to harm the future of Nebraska in relation to the retention of Black and brown students and students of color; this is going to affect them,” she said.
Regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announced the resolution in early July, asking regents to formally oppose the “imposition” of critical race theory in NU curriculum, training and programming.
Proponents of his resolution — including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, 22 state senators and top state leaders in a letter Tuesday — say critical race theory has no place in the classroom.
“While the broader public has only recently become familiar with CRT, we believe it poses a unique and imminent threat to students, our state, and our university system for three reasons: It is racially divisive, anti-American and is used to attack free speech,” their letter reads.
Critical race theory is not a required part of NU curriculum, according to Melissa Lee, NU’s chief communication officer.
Jeannette Eileen Jones, an associate professor of history and ethnic studies, said the resolution surprised her as Board of Regents bylaws provide faculty control over curriculum with processes to propose, review and implement courses.
History points to where race and racism have impacted and continue to impact laws and other areas of the country, Jones said, and some have used and misused arguments against critical race theory to perpetuate total opposition to teaching about race, period.
“To say you can’t teach about race makes no sense when you’re talking about not just U.S. history but world history where race clearly came into discussions about who belongs [and] who did not belong,” she said.
Critical race theory helps examine what role race played in the founding of the nation, which is one part of education around race, according to Jones.
“It does no service to students for us to pretend that race was not at the core of the nation’s foundation,” Jones said.
Betty Dessie, co-chair of ASUN’s diversity and inclusion committee and a sophomore microbiology major, said Pillen’s resolution is like an insult to the ongoing efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
“We shouldn’t shy away from these conversations — that’s what the classroom is for even though some people may feel uncomfortable,” she said.
Joy Castro, the interim director of the Institute for Ethnic Studies, said the institute has offered education around race, ethnicity and social justice for nearly 50 years, and she’s seen how education around racism “can make a better, more just future for us all.”
“Learning new information changes how we see the world and the actions we choose to take,” Castro said in an email. “This truth about humanity inspires me with great hope for a better future.”
With a platform and place to use her voice, Ibrahim said she will use her perspective as not just the first Black student body president in name, but as someone who has lived the experiences of other Black students.
“I’ve experienced what misinformation, what uneducated people can do. I’ve experienced racism firsthand,” she said. “The result of uneducated students is real and real people feel it, especially Black students, especially brown students, especially indigenous students and students of color.”
Meyri Ibrahim, an ASUN senator and junior journalism and political science double major, said Pillen’s resolution is one of many barriers and blocks in a never-ending loop for change.
She said college campuses are like bubbles where people can isolate themselves from differing viewpoints and lived experiences, and the resolution threatens the ability of colleges to serve as a first step into where those differences become reality.
“I think it’ll make students that come from the University of Nebraska look worse in the national lens because they’re not being exposed to that worldview that students and people expect once they go to college,” she said.
In a joint statement Monday, Batool and her fellow student regents — UNK Student Regent Noah Limbach, UNO Student Regent Maeve Hemmer and UNMC Student Regent Taylor Kratochvil — celebrated the “unified dissent” of joint legislation that passed almost unanimously on all four campuses. It passed with one dissenting vote at UNL.
“As the elected voices of our 52,000 students, we respectfully ask our fellow regents to keep the student perspective at the forefront of their decisions and vote no on this resolution,” the students said.
Resolutions require a simple majority — five votes — to pass, but students can only voice opinions and are considered non-voting members. All four student regents as well as Regents Elizabeth O’Connor and Barbara Weitz have said they’ll vote no, while Pillen and Chair Paul Kenney have said they’ll support the resolution.
Regents Tim Clare, Jack Stark, Rob Schafer and Bob Phares did not respond to phone calls or emails from The Daily Nebraskan.
Batool said she shares the concerns and anxiety of many UNL community members in the lead-up to Friday, but she is excited to hear from students during public comment and hopes more students will show up.
“When I ran, I ran on the notion that students were always going to be my only stakeholders, so I want them to trust and believe that I’ve done everything I can in the past month and month and a half to make sure that this resolution doesn’t pass,” she said.
Meyri and Batool said they considered transferring early in their time at UNL. Batool said it was hard to find a space for herself while Meyri said she was asked for her political beliefs and to share in class when she was not comfortable.
Both women are working to make UNL better than they found it, and while the focus remains on the outcome of Friday’s vote, the work at UNL and in ASUN shows no sign of slowing down.
“I don’t do diversity, equity and inclusion work for the name of it,” Batool said. “I do it for the Black, brown and indigenous students that will find their way on this campus again and who I know will face discrimination, racism firsthand if we don’t really try to change the campus climate that we’re building on this campus.
“It’s not about diversity, equity and inclusion for me, it’s about those students and that group of people.”