Students pushed for the University of Nebraska to divest from fossil fuels during a rally at the Nebraska Union Plaza Wednesday morning.
Joined together near the Broyhill Fountain, students urged University of Nebraska administrators to commit to full divestment.
Aila Ganic and Madison Whitney, Sustain UNL’s president and vice president, respectively, and Divest NU organizers, presented three demands to the university.
These include a call on the NU Board of Regents to commit to full divestment of its controlled funds by its August meeting, pass a resolution calling on the NU Foundation to fully divest by the end of the year and create a university-wide working group — that would include students — dedicated to the implementation of divestment and reinvestment in clean energy.
The pair also called on NU President Ted Carter and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, who were in attendance at the rally, to step up and hear their call.
“Enough half-filled promises,” Whitney said. “Let’s address this problem with the confidence and determination we know you have.”
Both Carter and Green said they were happy to listen to students and hear their concerns.
“We’ve been listening from the beginning, since the day I came here as a priority candidate, and we’ve made tremendous progress in what we are doing,” Carter said. “We’re going to continue to work and be transparent in this effort.”
While not commenting on the demands at this time, Green said he feels Carter has articulated at previous meetings why divestment must be gradual, though students disagree.
“It’s not as simple and straightforward as just pulling the plug because of the way these funds are invested,” Green said. “We’re certainly making a lot of progress.”
Earlier this month, the regents approved a policy change to allow investment decisions to be made based on environmental, social and governance criteria, rather than just monetary factors.
Roni Miller, 2020-21 ASUN president, helped author the policy, and she thanked UNL administrators for their collaboration but noted the policy change is just the beginning.
“There is a lot of work still to be done and divestment is such a critical ask that we keep pushing for,” she said. “It’s so necessary for us as students to work together to see this goal come to fruition.”
The work for sustainability will continue with the next ASUN administration, led by Batool Ibrahim, 2021-22 ASUN president.
“While the ESG policy was a win, it is not enough,” Ibrahim said.
During an open mic session of the rally, about 10 students or alumni spoke in support of full divestment.
Will Green, a freshman political science major, said he came to UNL as an out-of-state student for high student involvement, and he urged Huskers to look toward and move forward with divestment.
“We are an engaged campus, and we know how to make change,” he said. “Please, please please, do not stop fighting for environmental causes. Do not stop the Husker spirit.”
Natalie Hole, a freshman political science and ethnic studies double major, said she wants to get the most out of her time at UNL, but the wait for divestment puts more money into non-sustainable organizations.
“That’s why it doesn’t sit right with me knowing that every dollar I pay is contributing to the climate crisis,” Hole said.
A college education is an important and expensive investment, and she said she wants money to be part of the solution, not the problem.
“Ten years down the line when I’m paying off my student debt, I don’t want to think about how the money I’m paying is making up for the millions UNL wasted by investing in a dying industry,” Hole said.
Having learned the impact action or inaction can have on people, Ibrahim said divestment is a moral obligation NU must take.
“The impact of inaction, the impact of continuing to invest in fossil fuel industries, will hurt real people on behalf of us directly and will hurt lives and communities around us,” Ibrahim said. “As the next student body president, I will continue to share space with these profound activists of this campus and push for change with the mantra, ‘Students are my only stakeholders.’"
Kat Woerner, a junior economics, natural resource and environmental economics and environmental studies triple major, said Nebraska has faced environmental challenges, but students are ready for change to be a reality.
“That’s why we’re here, because we care, we want action and we want the university to divest,” Woerner said. “This is our future, and we’re here to fight for it.”