The city of Lincoln is holding local elections next Tuesday, which students can get involved in, to elect three at-large seats for the Lincoln City Council, two seats for the Lincoln Airport Authority and four seats for the Lincoln Board of Education.
While local elections might not draw as much attention as national elections, they are still important and can have a greater direct impact, according to Association of Students of the University of Nebraska chief of staff Cameron Collier.
“If you don't like how the school is being run, you don't like how City Council decisions are being made, you can ... speak on your voice, and you can act on it, and … you can vote someone out,” Collier said.
Taxes, urbanising downtown Lincoln and creating or improving parks and sidewalks are things that could change based on the results next week, Collier said.
Heather Engdahl, a get-out-the-vote organizer for Civic Nebraska, said the future of Lincoln’s mask mandate and different city ordinances as well as changes to school curriculums could also be determined.
The City Council race is between six candidates: Mary Hilton, Roy A. Christensen, Sändra Washington, Tom Beckius, Eric Burling and Bennie Shobe. The top three with the most votes will be elected to the city council.
Washington, Shobe and Christensen are the incumbents and got the most votes in the city’s primary election on April 6.
The Lincoln Airport Authority race features four candidates, with two open positions. John S. Olsson, Nicki Behmer, Jason B. Krueger and Tracy L. Refior are the candidates vying for office.
Olsson and Behmer led the primary.
There are four races for seats on the Lincoln Board of Education also up for grabs Tuesday. The board consists of seven members that represent different parts of the city. Individuals can use this map to know what district they reside in.
Incumbent Kathy Danek is facing challenger Christina Campbell for the District 1 seat of the Board of Education. Incumbents Barbara Baier and Lanny Boswell are running unopposed for the District 3 and 5 seats, respectively. In District 7, incumbent Don Mayhew will face challenger Micheal Patestas.
Danek and Mayhew led the primary.
Not as many people vote in local elections compared to federal ones, Engdahl said, which makes it more important to vote in local elections because each vote is more powerful.
“Think of how much weight your vote holds,” she said.
Collier agreed that voting is important and encouraged all University of Nebraska-Lincoln community members eligible to vote to do so on Tuesday.
“It's your duty,” Collier said, “as an American citizen to vote, to participate and [have] your concerns and your voice heard.”