A Cornhusker, a Maverick and a Loper walked into a state legislature.
That isn’t the setup to a joke but rather the scene in the rotunda at the Nebraska State Capitol Wednesday afternoon for “I Love NU Day.” The day is an effort by the entire University of Nebraska system to put students and alumni in contact with state legislators to lobby for university interests.
Those gathered heard NU President Ted Carter speak in a hearing room to open the event before standing in the legislature to be recognized and finally meeting with senators for UNL Dairy Store ice cream and conversation.
Carter highlighted two lines from the UNL fight song: “We all stick together in all kinds of weather,” and “There is no place like Nebraska.”
“We should all feel that today,” he said in reference to the second quote.
Chancellor Ronnie Green was not in attendance, but Deb Fiddelke, University of Nebraska- Lincoln chief communication and marketing officer, said the event is a chance for the university to have contact with the legislature and highlight issues and voices on campus.
“We have a lot of people down at the Capitol today taking part,” she said, “and we’re really excited for the day.”
ASUN President and Student Regent Elect Jake Drake said the event was important because of the political influence that the NU system has within the state.
“The University of Nebraska is the biggest employer in the state,” he said. “We produce some of the most impactful educated people who are going to drive the future of the state and the future of the nation.”
Drake said NU has a rich history of education in the state, which students should appreciate.
“We stand on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “Students would not be where we are today, our state wouldn’t be what it is today without the education that we provide.”
Drake said education can be an antidote to partisanship and a pathway to civil discourse. It should be important for students to be heard by politicians on every level, he said.
Outgoing ASUN President and Student Regent Batool Ibrahim said she thinks the event is a fantastic opportunity to put current students in contact with legislators to discuss the issues that face the NU system today.
“I don’t think that until I was a student regent or involved in ASUN I understood the impact that the University of Nebraska system has on the state or even the 52,000 students that are on our campuses,” Ibrahim said. “So I really love days like this because it gives us a chance just to interact with the most important stakeholders that allow our campus to run.”
Ibrahim said it was also important for the legislators to see NU’s diversity on display, both diversity of thought and diversity of backgrounds.
“For example, I’m a first generation college student, but I’m also a first generation American and I had to navigate financial aid and enrollment and all that while also juggling a new language,” she said.
Ibrahim said diverse students lending their perspectives to the university allows NU to have a greater impact.
“I think we have amazing students,” she said. “Hearing so many different perspectives and people that come from all over the world, essentially, talking about how UNL, UNO, UNK and UNMC have given them a platform of education and what they've done to serve their communities with it is amazing.”