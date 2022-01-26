When Ken Bartling was exposed to COVID-19 during his first interaction with a friend after coming back to campus, he felt someone had to do something about the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s COVID-19 protocols, so he decided to write a letter to university administrators outlining his concerns. After waiting over a week before hearing back, he said he was disappointed with their response, which did not address all of his concerns.
After spending his winter break in his hometown of Grand Island, Bartling, a freshman political science major, came back to UNL early to train at a new student worker job and decided to spend time with a close friend upon his return.
“She was fully vaccinated, she was boosted, it had been two weeks, she wears masks out in public,” he said of his friend. “It wasn’t for lack of trying, but she was positive and I had been exposed to her over a significant period of time.”
With family at home that are immunocompromised, Bartling said, being exposed so soon after returning to UNL made him worried he might not be able to go home for many months, largely because he believed UNL’s COVID-19 protocols do not go far enough.
On Jan. 15, Bartling penned a letter in an email to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows outlining his concerns with the university’s COVID-19 policies at the beginning of the semester. In the letter, Bartling also asked them to take a second look at issues including the distribution of better face masks to students and the completion of re-entry testing programs for students and professors before in-person classes began. He also requested two weeks of distanced learning for all classes to begin the semester and digital options for as many classes as possible.
While Bartling believes these decisions would benefit the entire university, he’s also quick to admit that the ideas stem from his own experience. University tests took multiple days to show results at the time, he said, and other tests in Lincoln were few and far between.
“It just started to hit me all at once that if I can’t get a rapid test and know immediately that I’m not positive, and this one thing has happened to me, what’s it going to be like when there are 24,000 students here?” he said.
Bartling said it was difficult to ask UNL to go online, considering its drawbacks, but he thinks the added safety outweighs the inconvenience.
“It’s not something that I like,” he said. “I hate distance instruction, truth be told, but I would much rather sit in my room and listen to Zoom than end up getting COVID and spreading it to my at-risk family at home.”
On Sunday, Jan. 23, Bartling received a response from Bellows which reiterated the university’s position and cited mental health concerns with distance learning.
“None of us wanted to start 2022 this way,” Bellows said in an email to Bartling, “but we are confident that the protocols we’ve put in place will help ensure the safety of our campus community.”
However, Bartling said he’s not sure current measures are sufficient, accusing UNL of doing the “bare minimum” to protect students. He said he’s heard from medical professionals about steps that UNL should take to combat COVID-19 that they are not taking. And while most undergraduate students might not be at high risk, he said, there will inevitably be more exposures due to UNL being in person.
“The reality is that you’re going to have some kids who go home over a weekend, or you’re going to have some kids that go to a frat party and then expose members of the community and expose family members. That may not be dangerous to the demographic of students here at UNL, but that can still be extremely dangerous to those who are at risk or those who aren’t young,” Bartling said.
Ashtyn Cheetsos, a close friend of Bartling, said it’s very much in character for him to speak up on issues and work to make his community better.
“He’s always standing up for what he believes in,” she said, “and he’s extremely passionate about everything that he is involved with, which I really admire about him.”
When protocols are put in place, Bartling said, they also need to be enforced. He expressed concern about mask wearing in his residence hall, Harper Hall, and said he’d estimate the rate of compliance to be about 60-70%.
Bartling said he is working to connect students that are concerned about UNL’s COVID-19 protocols to unite their voices and find a way forward.
While Bartling acknowledges the complexity of the time we live in, there’s a certain black and white line that the issue boils down to for him.
“I don’t believe the terms ‘acceptable risk’ and ‘human life’ have any appropriate combination,” he said. “If having in-person instruction means that we’re putting even one person’s life at risk, I don’t find that to be appropriate.”