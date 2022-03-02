Cancer does not discriminate, instead burdens those of all different backgrounds with financial, emotional and physical stress.
Students Together Against Cancer, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln organization, was founded in 2012 with the hope to “provide emotional and financial assistance to local cancer patients,” according to its website.
The organization provides STAC grants, $400 donations in the form of grocery gift cards or checks for utility bills, according to Sarah Hoagland, a senior biology major and president of STAC.
“We recently had a big milestone in the organization’s history. We donated to the hundredth patient, so that’s $40,000 donated to cancer patients in the Lincoln community,” Hoagland said “and I was really, really proud to be a part of that.”
STAC works with local hospitals and treatment centers to reach cancer patients who are in need and eligible for a STAC grant, according to Hoagland.
Upon reaching the donation milestone of $40,000, Hoagland said, she was surprised when she soon after received five applications for a grant in the span of two weeks, an abnormally large number for the organization.
“That is awesome that we’re getting out there a little bit more because we have yet to deny anyone who has met the STAC grant restrictions and requirements,” Hoagland said.
To collect donations, the organization hosts its largest fundraising events in the fall and spring and occasionally partners with other organizations, such as Relay for Life, according to Melissa Bevins, a junior nutrition, exercise, and health science major and vice president of STAC.
“Some of the events are super fun to host and you know that it’s going toward a good cause that you can see,” Bevins said.
Hoagland said once a patient receives a grant, the organization’s members often take them and their family out for lunch at a restaurant, typically Village Inn.
“It’s just really interesting and powerful to hear their stories and how cancer can be so detrimental to your life,” Bevins said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancer patients being immunocompromised, Hoagland said the organization has begun reaching out to patients who are not comfortable meeting in person via phone calls, Zoom or even writing letters, which is still meaningful.
“Anytime I meet a patient, I think that’s very memorable,” Hoagland said.
Hoagland, who aspires to work in the health field and has been a part of STAC since her sophomore year of high school, said that the organization has helped solidify her career interests.
“I definitely think that being involved with STAC has contributed to that decision, just being able to help people face to face,” Hoagland said.
The organization currently has 15 members, according to Hoagland, that consistently help to organize events and fundraise.
“We’re a very small club, but I mean we’ve always been small and we’ve still managed to donate $40,000,” Hoagland said.
Bevins said that it has been a “really rewarding experience” to be a part of the organization and help so many local patients.
“We want to keep donating to as many people as we can because we know how much it helps,” Hoagland said.
Bhavana Sunil contributed to the reporting of this article.