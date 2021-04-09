Hidden behind the College of Law on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus is a quarter acre of land that allows students to meet and learn how to grow their own food.
This farm, known as the Student Organic Farm, was established in 2013 and is a place for students to learn and grow their own food while helping their community.
Kat Woerner, a junior economics, natural resource and environmental economics and environmental studies triple major, said she joined the farm last year.
According to Woerner, the farm’s values are service, curiosity, growth, community and stewardship, and it is a welcoming place for everyone.
“I love the farm; it is my happy place,” Woerner said. “I’ve never come out of the farm angry. It is just the best place to be.”
Nash Leef, a fifth-year environmental studies major and the farm’s head gardener, revived the garden during his freshman year after it was abandoned shortly after the students tending the farm graduated.
“I was the first freshman to be involved in a long time,” Leef said. “There is a cycle at the farm where a senior comes in and takes care of it for a season, it does well then they leave and it crashes for a while. Pretty much the first day I got there, I was running it.”
Leef applied and received a grant from the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska Green Fund in 2017, which helped him purchase supplies for the farm. Leef also supplied the farm with soil and tools out of pocket and brought plants from his own personal garden.
With the help of about 30 students, the farm produces all organic produce such as peppers, cucumbers and lettuce. Originally, the farm donated all of its produce to the People’s City Mission. Now, students can buy Community Supported Agriculture shares that allow them to pick up fresh produce picked that day, according to Woerner.
Almost all of the shares are sold out and the shares have been very successful this year, according to Leef.
“Part of our mission is to reduce food insecurity at UNL and the Lincoln community,” Woerner said. “We have about 20% of our farm capacity that ... goes to food donation.”
Leef said his favorite part of the farm is how much it enables students to have a laboratory for producing, but he hopes to expand the farm.
“The future of the farm is growing,” he said. “We would love to have some of the lands to the west. We are hoping to sort of earn that back and be able to grow more out there.”
Woerner said there are many big projects in the works at the farm, like working to get the farm listed under Student Affairs so there is direct money and support from the university.
“We want to break that cycle so when the people taking care of it now graduate it is still being taken care of,” she said.
Woerner said she loves everything the farm represents and the people who take care of it.
“The farm has helped my mental health,” Woerner said. “I get to show up and see my favorite people on campus, eat some good food, do good things and get some nature therapy in. Part of the culture at the farm is ‘leaving it at the fence.’ So, whenever I leave the farm I feel revitalized and way better than before.”