Beginning Monday, StarTran Bus Service’s routes “22-NIC City” and “23-NIC East” are suspended, and routes “24-Holdrege” and “25-Vine” will only stop at four different locations.
According to a press release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, the changes are due to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s decision to conduct classes remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Previously, the buses arrived at each stop every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes between 6-9 p.m. Now, the last bus on Route 24 leaves 23rd and U streets at 5:38 p.m., and the last bus on Route 25 leaves Henzlik Hall at 5:55 p.m. A bus from the respective route will leave each stop every 20 minutes.
A Route 24 bus will leave the “East Campus Burr-Fedde” stop beginning at 6:50 a.m., stop at 23rd and U streets, Henzlik Hall, Vine and 23rd streets and arrive back at the “East Campus Burr-Fedde” stop.
A Route 24 bus will also leave Henzlik Hall at 6:50 a.m., go to Vine and 23rd streets and then to East Campus. Afterward, the bus will add 23rd and U streets to its stops.
A Route 25 bus will leave the “East Campus Burr-Fedde” stop at 7:05 a.m., depart to Henzlik Hall and arrive at the Nebraska Union at 7:25 a.m. Afterward, Route 25 buses will routinely stop at 23rd and U streets, East Campus and Henzlik Hall before they return to the Nebraska Union.
Additionally, a Route 25 bus will leave the “East Campus Burr-Fedde” stop at 7:25 a.m. It will stop at Henzlik Hall and the union. Afterward, the bus will add 23rd and U streets to its stops.
StarTran will update its bus schedule as needed, but for now, the changes are in effect through Friday, Aug. 21.
“We understand, however, that some UNL students and staff, as well as many of our regular riders utilize these routes,” StarTran Transit manager Mike Davis said in a press release. “It seems prudent that StarTran still operate these but with reduced service. We appreciate our riders and their understanding and cooperation as we all work to keep Lincoln healthy.”