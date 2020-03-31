StarTran Transit ridership in Lincoln has declined by about 75% due to COVID-19, leading to a reduced service schedule beginning Thursday and an on-demand service planned to start mid-April, according to a news release.
According to the release, University of Nebraska-Lincoln routes “24-Holdrege” and “25-Vine” will continue to operate on UNL’s summer route schedule Mondays through Fridays, which announced changes to routes on March 13 as well.
StarTran will operate on its Saturday service schedule Mondays through Saturdays, and the Handi-Van service will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, with last pickups occurring 30 minutes before the end of the operating hours, according to the release.
StarTran Transit manager Mike Davis said that average ridership fell from about 12,000 customers each day to an all-time low of 3,200 customers on March 26, leading to the changes.
The release said buses are cleaned every evening using a disinfectant spray that remains on surfaces overnight, and Handi-Vans are disinfected every time the van is empty. Drivers are also being provided masks, disposable gloves and sanitizer.
Instead of entering through the farebox at the front of buses, customers will be required to board from the rear doors, which will temporarily eliminate fare collection, according to the release. Individuals who need a ramp or need the bus lowered will continue to board at the front.
The on-demand service pilot project will utilize smaller vehicles and is planned to start mid-April, according to the release
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird commended StarTran in the release for responding with an innovative solution.
“We expect ridership to continue to decline as more residents follow the social distancing recommendations to stay home and telework,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said in the release. “At the same time, we understand that public transportation is essential for many.”