The Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services inducted six alumni Thursday night during a virtual homecoming event for the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center Hall of Fame.
The event featured celebrated members of the Husker community who embodied inclusive excellence, and the event celebrated 10 years of the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, according to Nebraska Today.
The event featured keynote speaker Jessica Warren-Teamer, director of diversity and inclusion at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.
Warren-Teamer focused her discussion on her journey of being a Black woman and her role as a director of diversity and inclusion and the co-founder of I Be Black Girl Omaha. She praised the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for its hard work for diversity and inclusion.
“I was given this amazing experience at UNL,” she said during her speech. “Do not underestimate the impact that your experiences on campus can affect you long term. I have so many skills that were honed and developed right at UNL.”
Each award winner and honoree was introduced and spoke about their experiences at UNL and the impact they made to organizations and communities on campus.
Award winners during the event were Reshell Ray and Jeannette Jones. Ray received the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center Influencer Award, which honors faculty who go beyond the call of duty to support students, according to Nebraska Today. Jones received the Dr. Michael W. Combs Legacy Award.
The honorees that were recognized include Anh Le, Chandra Diaz, Shannon Teamer and Misty Frazier. Teamer was recognized for his outstanding service and dedication to the Afrikan Peoples Union and the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, according to OASIS.
“When you do this kind of work and you give your heart and soul to something, you don’t expect credit or recognition,” Teamer said during his speech. “It is truly an honor to be recognized.”
During the event, Frazier was recognized for her commitment to the University of Nebraska Inter-Tribal Exchange and the Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition where she teaches about historical trauma. Additionally, Le was recognized for her dedication to the Asian Student Union and the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center.
Diaz’s dedication and commitment to the Mexican American Student Association and the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center earned her an honorable mention as well.
“It is such an honor to be recognized by such wonderful human beings doing so much work on campus,” Diaz said during her speech.
All award winners and honorees, who were all alumni of UNL, were inducted into the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center Hall of Fame.
During her closing remarks, Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor for Inclusive Student Excellence and director of OASIS, began to choke up.
“I am just so happy everyone was able to join us on this beautiful night to recognize all of the people who have done so much for the community,” Foster said during her speech. “These are people who I care for personally, and am happy to be honoring them.”