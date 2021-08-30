The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Sigma Chi fraternity chapter announced via Instagram Sunday they have initiated a self-suspension following an allegation of sexual assault on its property.
The chapter announced in the posted statement on Sunday, Aug. 29, around 11:38 p.m., that it has removed a student from its organization in connection to the incident. The fraternity said it also reported the incident to the university and its international headquarters.
“We are doing everything in our power to respect the privacy of the parties involved,” the statement reads. “Please allow the University and our International Headquarters to gather the facts and conduct a proper investigation.”
The announcement comes almost a week after an alleged sexual assault in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which has sparked nightly protests.
In a different post three days prior, the chapter said it “stands behind all survivors of sexual assault” and would continue to do its part to create a “safe and comfortable environment” for all.
“Our organization highly encourages the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to follow suit and continue to fight the injustice that our campus and many communities around the nation face today,” the post reads.
This is a developing story.