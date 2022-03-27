Four brave souls signed up to get their heads shaved to support the advancement of life-saving childhood cancer treatments.
The Scarlet & Cream Chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the annual Shave for the Brave event in collaboration with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Abel-Sandoz Welcome Center.
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer and donor-powered nonprofit, is the largest source of funding for childhood cancer research grants besides the United States government. It has raised a total of $314 million since 2005.
Karli Workman, vice president for NRHH, said the NRHH has set a goal to raise $12,000 by the end of the year. Participants were encouraged to donate to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation either as an individual or as a team representing an organization, floor, class or department.
“Supporting Shave for the Brave is an easy way to give back to your community and help children in need,” Workman said. “By supporting Shave for the Brave and St. Baldrick’s, we are able to fund groundbreaking cancer research that will give those children a chance to live the long, healthy lives they deserve.”
Tucker Beck, residence director of Schramm Hall, said this was his third year shaving his hair for the event.
“I enjoy doing it because I know that the money's going to good purpose,” Beck said.
He hoped at least a few kids out there would be inspired by his action to be brave when going through their cancer treatments.
Workman said although it was a little stressful to put such a large-scale event together with only nine active chapter members, it was incredibly rewarding to see their efforts pay off. The event had been moved online for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re incredibly excited and honored to be able to host this event again in person and support children with cancer,” Workman said. “Seeing the impact our work will have on children who are battling cancer is amazing.”
Michael Hodge, a member of the NRHH and a sophomore English and philosophy double major, said he would normally shave his own head, but this time he was motivated by his relatives to sign up as a shavee.
“There've been a couple of kids in my family who, thankfully, have won their battles with cancer,” Hodge said. “They're in remission, but about a couple of my family members have lost their battles, so this is definitely a personal thing for me.”
The top three individuals who raised the most funds were awarded Beats headphones. Morgan Renton, a freshman biological sciences and forensic science double major, placed third for raising $136.65. The runner-up was Workman, who raised $225. Beck won first place after raising $350.83.
As of March 25, the NRHH has raised a total of $3,725, but the campaign is far from over. Workman said that the St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraising page will remain active through the end of the year.
“I just want to say again that I’m so proud of our chapter and our university for being so generous in donating,” Workman said. “As an organization that values service and giving back, being able to give back in such a large and impactful manner has impacted everyone in our chapter for the better.”