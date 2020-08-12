While coming into her new role during a pandemic has had some obstacles, Shari Veil is hopeful her plans will help students, faculty and staff within the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
On July 1, Veil assumed the role of dean for the CoJMC and she said she worked to include a section on the college’s website that shows how classes within the college will work, what classrooms will look like and how student organizations in the CoJMC, such as the Advertising Club, ACES and Creative Commons, are going to run during the pandemic.
She also said that she plans on working on building a stronger community, even if classes go online only.
“Our college ambassadors are looking at creating a new student organization focused on the aspect of community and belonging,” Veil said. “We want to make sure we are bringing students together as a part of that community, whether we do a game night or a social group ... while still connected on Zoom so we can chat about it and see each other face to face.”
Veil also found ways to include students and their families before the school year started through virtual town hall meetings hosted by the college to connect students and families with faculty and staff, as well as provide resources to students regarding internships and jobs.
“Our faculty were very engaged,” she said. “So while it was challenging to get it all together, it was rewarding to see the faculty come together and choose to get all those details out.”
Veil, having worked with community and crisis communication, as well as having served as associate dean of the College of Communication and Information at the University of Kentucky, said her past experiences helped her gain the experience needed to become dean of the CoJMC.
“I had always been kind of in the background working through student issues and challenges,” she said. “So I looked for the opportunity to become a dean, saw this position at the University of Nebraska, and loved [the] hands-on approach that you could come in as an incoming freshman and work for The Daily Nebraskan, for JACHT, the student advertising agency, work for Nebraska News Service and the really cool hands-on stuff we do in the college, and that really attracted me to the position.”
Though multiple challenges have arisen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Weber, an associate professor of journalism and graduate chair of the CoJMC said Veil has done a great job so far.
“She has come into the college during a time of extraordinary crisis, and for her to be plunged into that situation and so far to be doing very well at it is enormous,” he said. “I’ve been impressed with her organization abilities both in terms of pushing to get things done and getting it set up for the beginning of school, so her organizational skills are exceptional.”
John Bender, a professor of journalism and associate dean of the CoJMC, said that by being an outsider to UNL, Veil comes in with a fresh slate for the college, which has helped identify areas of weakness and strength to help the college grow.
Veil has also helped change how yearly planning for all aspects, including classes, faculty positions and student engagement, works during and after the pandemic, according to Bender.
“She has helped put together committees of faculty, staff, alumni and students that help build the strategic plan, and they will start their work in the fall and keep going until January and February,” he said. “We’ll all come together and adopt a plan for the college and will go for the next several years.”
Veil said that though faced with challenges so far, she is glad she started when she did and is excited for the fall semester to start.
“I’m excited to see the students, the fall is always just a wonderful time of year to me,” she said. “It’s a new fresh start and you see new students and get new ideas, and there’s new challenges, but new opportunities, and it’s just a really exciting time on campus.”