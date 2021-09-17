The Selleck Food Court has been renovated over the summer of 2021 to provide more seating options and a better pick-up system for mobile orders. It is now open to students for mobile ordering through the Transact Mobile Ordering App. A gluten-free restaurant is coming later in 2021-2022 school year.
While the food is still grab-and-go style, eventually there will be great seating areas for students if they would like to stay, according to David Annis, director of UNL Dining Services.
Students should not expect to find seating in Selleck until October at the earliest.
“Especially as the weather gets colder, students will want to stay in and eat,” Annis said. “We are sort of racing the clock to hopefully get tables and chairs in there before the weather cools down too much.”
Since ordering will be done electronically, students will have a more accessible way to eat, according to Ally Barry, sophomore environmental studies and political science double major.
As a member of various sustainability committees on campus, including Sustain UNL, Barry said the option of mobile ordering remains important because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she does think that it is UNL’s responsibility to keep the mobile ordering option sustainable.
A gluten-free restaurant will also be opening in Selleck by the start of the second semester with 30 to 45 seats available. Annis said the restaurant was designed to have no cross-contamination with the food court in Selleck.
“It’ll be a completely separate restaurant,” Annis said. “It’s being designed with positive airflow, so it will be certified as a gluten-free area. All of the food will be produced and cooked in that area.”
For students who have dietary restrictions or choose to eat gluten free, this new option is more inclusive, Sophi Threoner Rodriguez, freshman history and Spanish double major, said.
“With meal plans, it is often harder to find allergy-friendly foods on campus as students are only able to eat at certain places, so this addition is really useful,” Threoner Rodriguez said.