The University of Nebraska-Lincoln selected its next faculty athletics representative who will promote student athlete welfare and ensure UNL’s compliance with the National Collegiate Athletic Association, according to Nebraska Today.
Scott M. Fuess Jr., director of the master’s program in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration and chair of the College of Business’ Economics Department, was selected for the position. He replaces Josephine Potuto, Richard H. Larson Professor of Constitutional Law, who has held the position since 1997, according to the article. Fuess will start the part-time role on July 1.
According to Nebraska Today, the role is responsible for maintaining positive relationships between athletics and faculty, developing and responding to NCAA legislative proposals and representing UNL at NCAA and Big Ten Conference meetings. In his role, Fuess will facilitate communication between the Office of the Chancellor and the Athletics Departments.
Fuess has worked at UNL since 1986 and is the Steinhart Distinguished Professor of Business. His area of expertise includes labor economics, economics of collegiate sports and the economy of Japan, according to his biography page.
Earning his bachelor’s degree in economics and history from the University of Delaware in 1982, Fuess is also a research fellow at the Institute for the Study of Labor in Bonn, Germany. He has been a visiting professor in the School of Economics at Senshu University in Tokyo, Japan, in 1998, 2000 and 2004, according to the College of Business.
“It’s an honor to serve the university as its faculty athletics representative,” Fuess told Nebraska Today. “I embrace the challenge to uphold and advance the university’s well-earned reputation for supporting student-athlete academic success, as well as our renown for ethical leadership in intercollegiate sports.”