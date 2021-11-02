At the corner of North Antelope Valley Parkway and 17th Street stands a rather eerie sight: Sandoz Hall, once filled with students, remains completely dark.
Sandoz, a traditional residence hall joined to Abel Hall, has eight floors, but, according to Anthony Dustin Rollins, director of residential education, the hall was closed this semester “due to a variety of factors.”
According to Rollins, the main reason Sandoz closed is due to the noise of constructing Kiewit Hall, the new College of Engineering building.
“We were able to accommodate all students requesting a housing contract in other facilities, which allowed for them not to be disturbed as much by the noise that comes with enhancing our beautiful and innovative campus.” Rollins said in an email.
Mechanical pumps are also being installed when students are out of the building, Rollins said.
Sandoz will remain closed through the 2022-23 academic year, as the construction of Kiewit Hall is set to finish in 2023.
University officials announced the significant expansion of the College of Engineering in September 2019 when Kiewit Corporation announced its support for the expansion and provided a $25 million naming gift.
With the main entrance on Vine Street nestled between Othmer Hall and Sandoz, Kiewit Hall is a $115 million project that will connect to Othmer via skywalk and enjoin Nebraska Hall, Scott Engineering Center and The Link.
Senior executives from Kiewit and University of Nebraska alumni at the corporation have created a leadership-driven program that covers full tuition for participants called the Kiewit Scholars Program, which will benefit 40 undergraduate engineering students.
“Our hope is that for the 2023-24 academic year, we will see a reduction in the noise from the construction site and may be able to consider re-opening the hall then,” Rollins said.