Each year, thousands of students hunt for the first time for a roommate who might run the thermostat under 70 degrees, sing along to their favorite song or be OK with them having friends over past curfew.
These new on-campus residents find themselves not just at the mercy of the Roommate Finder, but in the minority of students represented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Residence Hall Association.
RHA is the student government that pays for programs and events in the university’s nine residence halls. The government consists of eight local residence hall councils — Harper, Schramm and Smith as well as Knoll and the Suites are combined — and the more powerful RHA Senate, the voting body of the RHA.
Despite representing thousands of students, RHA is troubled by a lack of recognition by the students they serve. Lydia Hoffman, a freshman finance major and RHA president, said this lack of recognition is the largest limitation of the RHA.
“If more residents knew about our capabilities and mission, we would be able to better improve their quality of living through suggestions, concerns, and ideas,” Hoffman said in an email.
The RHA Senate meets most Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Red Cloud suite of the Willa Cather Dining Hall. Each residence hall elects a number of senators based on their population to serve in the Senate.
Last semester, the Senate approved five funding bills for a movie night, sand volleyball tournament, charity auction, anti-cancer Relay for Life and for safer sex kits in the residence halls.
RHA Sen. Mason Hardin, a freshman chemistry major, ran a handful of these events last semester, including a social for the Suites Complex — University Suites, Eastside Suites and Knoll Residential Center — and a pumpkin painting event.
According to Hardin, attendance ebbs and flows at RHA’s events.
“We had over 70 people show up to the party,” Hardin said, recalling the social. “We were not really expecting it, but we’re really glad that people gave us a chance to come out and join us.”
Yet at the pumpkin painting event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween, Hardin said 30 to 40 people showed up.
Jack Sokolik, a senior social sciences major, served as Selleck Quad Council president for a year and a half. He said RHA’s wide-reaching policies ignore the intricacies of local government and how each residence hall has different populations and needs.
“Having us run our hall the same way that Abel runs their government, or how Harper, Schramm or Smith runs theirs is absurd,” Sokolik said, “because we should not have to abide by that same frame.”
William Dennis, a freshman pre-veterinary medicine major and president of Massengale Residential Center, said he was elected last semester as president and recounted how RHA came together to end a staffing crisis he was seeing on East Campus.
Dennis said the Herbie’s Market on East Campus had three employees the whole semester. The East Campus dining hall, he added, closed earlier than any other dining hall.
“We saw that this is a problem: not just City Campus, not just East Campus,” Dennis said, “citywide.”
According to Dennis, RHA bought new posters advertising the wage of dining services employees to combat the staff shortage.
“I think the big RHA has helped solve problems on our campus,” Dennis said.
Michael Clover, president of Abel Hall and a freshman environmental science major, said that while RHA promotes itself well already, he thinks they need to do more.
“We’re not trying to get anyone’s money or anything like that,” Clover said. “We’re for students. We are the voice of everyone who lives here.”